GM Defense Unveils Hummer EV-Based Military Vehicle Concept

General Motors Defense has unveiled a new concept military vehicle based on the new Hummer EV. Called the Electric Military Concept Vehicle (eMCV), the light transport vehicle is similar in design to the Chevrolet Silverado-based Infantry Squad Vehicle but features the tri-motor powertrain from the new Hummer. For those in know the original Hummer was a derivative of the Humvee military light transport vehicle used by the US armed forces since the 1980s.

GM says that the eMCV showcases’ its Defense arm’s “ability to leverage advanced commercial technologies to help global defense and government customers” adopt electrification and automation in military vehicles. The eMCV uses the same 200+ kWh Ultium battery pack as the Hummer EV paired with three-electric motors developing 986 bhp and a claimed 15,591 Nm of peak torque giving the EV a range of over 529 km in a single charge.



While the powertrain is the same, the eMCV gains the addition of an on-board 12kW diesel generator that offers limited charging capabilities so that the EV does not get stranded. When connected to a DC quick-charge source, the vehicle can gain approximately 160 km of range in just 12 minutes.



The eMCV offers seating for up to six passengers and also gets Silent Watch and Silent Drive modes that minimise acoustic and thermal signatures.

Other features of the GM Defense eMCV include Fox performance shocks, 37-inch tires, heavy-duty brakes, and improved approach and departure angles for enhanced off-road capabilities. The vehicle also includes a 46-inch gun ring and swing side-arm mounts, catering to its potential military applications.



