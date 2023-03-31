GMC And Earthcruiser To Collaborate On Hummer EV pickup - Overlander Project

GMC has announced a collaboration with overlanding vehicle maker EarthCruiser, and the end result is going to provide us with a co-developed Hummer EV Pickup. The company also shared a teased image, more of a shadowy one, for what is to come of the partnership. Overlanding vehicles have gained popularity in recent years, as a few accessories can transform your truck or SUV into a mobile home.

GMC and EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles have collaborated to examine the future of electrified off-road vehicles. The two companies are working together to design and develop a next-generation overland upfit solution for electric vehicles, which will be integrated into the Hummer EV pickup.

“GMC has long been a leader in professional-grade trucks with 100-plus years of uncompromising pickup capability, luxury and driver control,” said Josh Tavel, GM executive chief engineer, Battery Electric Trucks. He further added, “We had an instant connection with EarthCruiser - a leader in the overland community - and their similar vision to accelerate the zero-tailpipe-emissions future. EarthCruiser products have proven their performance in environments around the world and we are excited to join them on this next chapter of adventure and exploration.”

Earthcruiser’s expertise in overland and off-road vehicle is showcased in their current line-up of vehicles which includes, EC Terranova, EarthCruiser EXP and FX overland vehicles, as well as their CORE line. GMC and EarthCruiser have come together in their shared vision to develop top-tier, zero-compromise adventure vehicles. The GMC Hummer EV overlander concept will be unveiled later this year.