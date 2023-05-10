  • Home
GMC Unveils Exclusive 2024 Hummer EV Omega Edition

The models will also feature transparent sky panels along with exclusive 18-inch gloss black beadlock-capable wheels with a Carbon Flash trim ring
10-May-23
Highlights
  • The exclusive special edition features a limited Neptune Blue Matte paint
  • MultiPro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker
  • An Exclusive high-lux carpet flooring insert

GMC has unveiled the 2024 HUMMER EV Omega Edition, a limited edition all-electric truck. 

 

Also Read: General Motors Recalls Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Due To Defective Airbags

 

The exclusive special edition features a unique Neptune Blue Matte exterior paint colour and black exterior badges. The models will also feature transparent sky panels along with exclusive 18-inch gloss black wheels with a Carbon Flash trim ring. An exclusive high lux carpet flooring insert. Other features include a multi-pro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker (Pickup only) and an exclusive Neptune Blue Matte spare tire cover. The Omega Edition will only be available on the 3X trim for both the 2024 Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

 

The Off-Road Package for both models come with ultra vision with underbody camera views, additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, 18-inch wheels, and 35-inch Mud Terrain tires. The SUV will be offered with a standard 20-module battery, while the pickup will be offered with a 24-module battery option. 

 

Also Read: General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme

 

The HUMMER EV Pickup Model will start at $149,995 for the 24-module battery, while the SUV Model with a 20-module battery will start at $139,995. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2024, and the Omega Edition will initially be available for current HUMMER EV 3X Pickup and SUV reservation holders. 

