Right Hand Drive Hummer EV Driven In India: It Stands Out And How!

Driving and owning super-sized American SUVs in India is now a reality, that too in right hand drive. We drive one such model, the Hummer EV.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Friday Night Cars is converting (to right-hand drive) and importing the SUV to India
  • The Hummer EV gets some unique off-road features like Crabwalk
  • The SUV is priced at Rs. 3.85 crore, ex-showroom

If there’s one truly global SUV car lovers swear by, it has to be the Hummer. The icon, in its long and illustrious run, has caught the imagination of every motoring enthusiast across the world, and now the SUV, in its not-so-gas-guzzling avatar, is now available in India too, courtesy the likes of Friday Night Cars, a Delhi-based brand that specialises in bringing super-sized American SUVs to India in right hand drive avatar.  

 

Hummer EV Right-Hand Drive: Design

Hummer EV 17

The first Hummer EV of North India is being retailed by Friday Night Cars. 

 

One of the biggest reasons why a vehicle like Hummer has been much loved in India is because of the way it looks. It almost intimidates you with its design, features, and yes, its dimensions. Here’s a set of wheels that is convincingly over two metres wide (2,197 mm) and weighs around four-and-a-half tonnes. There is so much to like when it comes to design including the raised hood and sharp lines but what simply takes the cake are connecting lamps on the face which get Hummer lettering on them.

 

Also Read: GMC Unveils Exclusive 2024 Hummer EV Omega Edition

Hummer EV 19

Hummer lettering embossed in the DRLs is a highlight at the front. 

 

In its SUV avatar which we sampled the Hummer EV is exactly 5 metres long, while the pickup version is even longer. The wheelbase stands at 3218 mm and big, wide 22-inch wheels are standard with the option of 18-wheels also available. Minimum ground clearance is 260 mm which can be raised to multiple levels, with highest figure being 400 mm! In Hummer terms this is called the Extract mode which then ensures that the SUV can wade through 810 mm deep water.  

 

Hummer EV 32

Boot space is more than 1000 litres.

 

A power swing tail gate is standard but the unique thing is it is side-hinged. Its glass can be rolled down too in case you desire while the spare wheel mounted on the tail gate contributes to the aggressive looks. Boot space stands at 1,020 litres in this 5-seater SUV which is extendable to 2,320 litres once the second row is folded down electrically. There’s a big 320-litre frunk, and  yes it is powered as well. Deep Aurora metallic is one of the 7 colours you can buy while a whole lot of accessories promise to give the Hummer a more menacing look, such as front offroad auxiliary lights, splash guards and spare tyre cover in barbed wire.

 

Hummer EV Right-Hand Drive: Tech & Interior

Hummer EV 12

There's no dearth of luxury & connectivity features in the cabin.

 

The cabin is both luxurious and feature rich, as you’d expect from a car in the segment. The front seats are electric and get heating/ventilation too. The steering wheel is also heated which might prove beneficial in cold conditions. A 13.4-inch freestanding touchscreen has google built-in and gets some cool graphics while the cluster too is entirely digital. Other notable features include a wireless charger, electric parking brake and a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system.

 

Also Read: GM Defense Unveils Hummer EV-Based Military Vehicle Concept

Hummer EV 16

Owing to a removable roof, the SUV can also go topless. 

 

The design itself compliments the exterior nicely with big vertical AC vents standing out in the corners while there’s good use of physical buttons too. A conveniently placed rotary dial gives direct access to many off-roading functions and makes it more simpler for the user. A big highlight on the Hummer EV is its Infinity glass roof and that can also be taken out either in parts or completely. With lightweight panels and easy to operate latches, switching to an open-top experience is a quick job.

 

Hummer EV Right-Hand Drive: Dynamics

Hummer EV 15 OG images

In its EV form, the SUV continues to be powerful and quick. 

 

The Hummer EV comes with the biggest battery pack seen in any passenger car in the world. A 246 kWh unit with a triple motor setup on this more powerful 3X variant that delivers up to 1,000 bhp. This propels this heavyweight SUV from 0-100 kmph in a mere 3.5 seconds, also referred to by the brand as Watts-to-Freedom.  

 

Also Read: GMC And Earthcruiser To Collaborate On Hummer EV pickup - Overlander Project

Hummer EV 13

The Hummer EV runs on an adaptive air suspension.

 

The SUV is equipped to deal with all kinds of driving situations with its multiple drive modes, some of which are dedicated for off-roading, as expected. Then you also have adaptive air suspension for taking on varied surfaces. In our short drive on some pretty uneven roads, most of the undulations were not felt in the cabin. The steering though is a little too engaging for an EV

 

Hummver EV 40

Crabwalk can be a useful feature in cramped spaces.

 

The Hummer EV comes with a claimed range of 505 kilometres. Using paddle shifts, multiple levels of regen are available and you can also opt for single pedal driving for an enhanced range. A 19 kW AC charger comes as standard on the SUV, which adds around 50 kilometres of range for every hour of charging. A 350 kW DC fast charger can add approx. 160 kilometres in just 14 mins of charging.

 

Hummer EV 28

The more powerful and more feature loaded 3X model is being sold in India.

 

This 3X model also gets torque vectoring which helps in getting better traction across situations. Six airbags are standard and the EV also gets a whole lot of level 2 ADAS functions including auto emergency braking for a safer drive experience. Then there is the all-wheel steering which ensures the famous ‘Crabwalk’, With rear wheels turning in the same direction as front wheels, the SUV moves diagonally to ensure movement in more cramped spaces.

 

Hummer EV Right-Hand Drive: Verdict

Hummer EV 20

The Hummer EV can be yours for Rs. 3.85 crore (ex-showroom).

 

The Hummer EV is out there to carry forward the Humvee legacy in a positive way but how much will you end of spending to own this special set of wheels here in India? Well, the entire process from purchase to conversion to import takes 3-4 months before you can head out for a drive. Talking about ownership experience, Friday Night Cars is promising an OEM-equivalent warranty and service for complete peace of mind. The price being quoted is Rs. 3.85 crore (ex-showroom), which, frankly, for a unique set of wheels, doesn’t feel too steep.

