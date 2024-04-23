Login
2024 Jawa Perak Now Gets Engine Updates To Improve Performance & Refinement

The 2024 Jawa Perak now gets enhanced performance, with reduced engine noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, and a new crankshaft which is said to offer better engine refinement.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Micro geometry modifications to gear tooth improve NVH levels
  • New crankshaft, updated piston skirt profile and cylinder lining
  • Improved gear ratios and throttle mapping

Just a couple of weeks after the 2024 Jawa Perak was introduced with minor cosmetic and ergonomic changes, Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles has now announced mechanical enhancements to the engine as well. According to a statement from the company, improvements include micro geometry modifications to the gear tooth, resulting in superior meshing quality for reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels. Also introduced are new gearbox covers which are said to contribute to a refined sound emission from the gearbox, further enhancing NVH characteristics and overall ride comfort. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Jawa Perak Launched With Updates At Rs. 2.13 Lakh

After getting minor cosmetic changes, including a new fuel-filler cap, new badges and a new seat, the 2024 Jawa Perak now gets mechanical updates.

 

Also Read: Jawa-Yezdi To Roll Out 7-8 New Products This Fiscal

 

Changes to the engine also include a new crankshaft that is said to deliver a significant reduction on engine stress levels resulting in a refined and sophisticated ride. The engine is complemented by an Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch for effortless shifting and seamless transitions. According to the company, improved gear ratios and throttle mapping have also been introduced which provides enhanced versatility to the Jawa Perak’s performance. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Jawa 350 Review

According to Jawa, the updates in the engine have resulted in significant improvements in engine refinement and performance.

 

Jawa says an updated piston skirt profile and cast iron liner in the cylinder block will also aid in reduced friction and improved engine NVH levels. A larger throttle body diameter of 38 mm, and a patented breather canopy that minimised oil consumption and emissions, also reinforce the Perak as a reliable motorcycle with reduced maintenance costs. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 2.1 Dual Tone Review

The 2024 Jawa Perak is priced at Rs. 2.13 la,kh (Ex-showroom).

 

The company says the updates have been done keeping in mind the customer, to elevate the overall riding experience, and highlight the company’s commitment to customer-driven learnings, innovation and excellence in research and development. Prices for the Jawa Perak remain the same at Rs. 2,13,187 (Ex-showroom, Pune).  

