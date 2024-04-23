2024 Jawa Perak Now Gets Engine Updates To Improve Performance & Refinement

Just a couple of weeks after the 2024 Jawa Perak was introduced with minor cosmetic and ergonomic changes, Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles has now announced mechanical enhancements to the engine as well. According to a statement from the company, improvements include micro geometry modifications to the gear tooth, resulting in superior meshing quality for reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels. Also introduced are new gearbox covers which are said to contribute to a refined sound emission from the gearbox, further enhancing NVH characteristics and overall ride comfort.

After getting minor cosmetic changes, including a new fuel-filler cap, new badges and a new seat, the 2024 Jawa Perak now gets mechanical updates.

Changes to the engine also include a new crankshaft that is said to deliver a significant reduction on engine stress levels resulting in a refined and sophisticated ride. The engine is complemented by an Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch for effortless shifting and seamless transitions. According to the company, improved gear ratios and throttle mapping have also been introduced which provides enhanced versatility to the Jawa Perak’s performance.

According to Jawa, the updates in the engine have resulted in significant improvements in engine refinement and performance.

Jawa says an updated piston skirt profile and cast iron liner in the cylinder block will also aid in reduced friction and improved engine NVH levels. A larger throttle body diameter of 38 mm, and a patented breather canopy that minimised oil consumption and emissions, also reinforce the Perak as a reliable motorcycle with reduced maintenance costs.

The company says the updates have been done keeping in mind the customer, to elevate the overall riding experience, and highlight the company’s commitment to customer-driven learnings, innovation and excellence in research and development. Prices for the Jawa Perak remain the same at Rs. 2,13,187 (Ex-showroom, Pune).