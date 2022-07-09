5 Things You Must Do After You Buy A Used Car

When you decide to buy a car there two ways you can go about it - either you purchase a brand-new vehicle, or you can choose a slightly older pre-owned car. Now which way you go totally depends on your budget and requirement, however, we believe it is a bit more practical and financially sound to opt for a used car. So, if you have chosen to go for the second option, we have given you the pros and cons for both scenarios, and also several tips on how to select the right used car on the carandbike website. However, once you have bought a used car, or zeroed upon one, there are a few things that you must take care of, and we are here to tell you all about them.

1. Get It Serviced

Once you get the car home take it to a trusted mechanic and get it thoroughly checked and get a proper service done

While you might have done a quick check-up before buying the vehicle. Once you get the car home take it to a trusted mechanic and get it thoroughly checked and get a proper service done. Oil change, filter change the works. It's always better to get the small niggles fixed right at the beginning, that way if you find any major problem that went unnoticed earlier then you can get it sorted with the seller immediately.

2. Get It Cleaned

Get your used car's cabin thoroughly cleaned and sanitised by professionals

All said and done, the car belonged to someone else despite how good it looks on the surface, you must get the car deep cleaned inside out. While there are several tools and products available in the market that will help you do these things yourself, however, it's advisable that you get it done by a professional the first time. A lot of brands like 3M, Auto I Care, Pitstop, and Go Mechanic offer eco cleaning and sanitisation packages, find a suitable one and get it done. It's all the more important to have a perfectly sanitised car in the current COVID-19 scenario.

3. Ownership Transfer

As soon you buy the car make sure you get the RC book and ownership transferred to your name

If you are buying a car from an organised seller like Mahindra First Choice or Maruti Suzuki True Value, then this bit is taken care of for you. However, when buying a used car from a private seller, especially from a friend or an acquaintance, in most cases the ownership transfer is neglected which could pose problems in the future while claiming insurance or when you plan to sell it. So, don't do that. As soon you buy the car make sure you get the RC book and ownership transferred to your name. Right now, RTOs have become more channelized, so the process has become simpler. Also, if the vehicle had a previous owner make sure the current owner has a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) for selling the car as it will be required to transfer the registration certificate.

4. Get Car Insurance

The insurance premium for an older vehicle is much less compared to a brand-new car it won't be that heavy on your pocket

Like the RC book, you can also get the insurance transferred, however, if the previous owner has not renewed the vehicle insurance, or you want to avoid the extra hassle, then you can get new, second-hand car insurance. An added bonus here is the fact that because the insurance premium for an older vehicle is much less compared to a brand-new car it won't be that heavy on your pocket.

5. Do A Periodic Maintenance

Do periodic services and if there are any issues then get them repaired or replaced promptly

Be it a new car or a pre-owned one, it's important that you maintain the car in a good condition. Do periodic services and if there are any issues then get them repaired or replaced promptly. You see used cars do not depreciate as fast as new cars, so if you keep the car in a good condition, you will be able to get a good resale value when you plan to sell it. Sometimes, almost as much as you initially paid for it.