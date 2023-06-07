Used Car 101: Top Features You Must Look For When Buying A Used Car

Buying a used car over a new one can be extremely economical and with a little due diligence you can find the perfect car. However, it’s important to know your priorities. Now we have told you what to look for, and how to select the right car for you in our previous Used Car 101 articles. And today we are going to talk about some of the key features that are a must-have if you are buying a used car.

Rear Camera

You might be a parking ninja for all we know, but you can’t deny the fact that there will always be some sort of blind spot while you are backing your car. However, having a rear camera is like having eyes at the back of your head, and believe us, it comes in handy more than you can think. In fact, cars like the Nissan Kicks even came with 360-degree view cameras, which is a much better safety feature to have.

Seat Ventilation

We are sure you already know how important it is to have an air conditioning system in your car. But in a tropical country like India, you will need to go that extra mile and look for a car with ventilated seats. Believe us, you will be using this feature more than you think. And there are several affordable cars in the used car space that come with ventilated seats – like Hyundai Creta, Venue, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and Nissan Magnite among others. But do remember you’ll need to look for the higher-spec variant of these cars.

Connected Car Tech

Connected car technology has become an important feature for Indian car buyers. These are cars that come with an e-Sim and can offer functions like - remote lock/unlock, remote AC on/off, geo-fencing, SOS alert, theft alert, voice assistant and a lot more that offer an added level of convenience and security. In the last 5-6 years a lot of cars have been launched so you can get a bunch of options in the used car space.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic stability control or ESC is a very important safety function that your car must have. It helps prevent the driver from losing control of his or her vehicle when turning a corner, braking sharply or making a sudden manoeuvre. ESC is also important having airbags and ABS so, if you are looking for a used car, make sure the car has ESC. Up until recently, ESC was only offered in high-spec variants of cars, so search accordingly.

ISOFIX

Car seats for children are extremely important if you planning to travel if your infant or toddler. And for that, it’s important that your car comes with ISOFIX child seat mounts and tether. They allow you to properly secure the car seat, which can be a big help in securing your little ones in the event of a crash.

Now, the list of features that you can have in a car is endless and every individual's requirement may be different from the others. However, we definitely think that you must never compromise on these five features we have listed above.