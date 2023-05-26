Used Car 101: Which Used Car Should You Buy?

So you have made the decision to go ahead and purchase a used car. Smart choice my friend. No, I’m serious. Let me tell you that it actually is a wise decision as you have thoughtfully managed to save a good lot of money. And if you are a first-time car buyer, well then, you’ll be happy to know that you also avoided the certain anxieties that come with owning and driving a brand-new car.

Know The Purpose:

The reason to purchase a 4-wheeler can be one or many, but knowing the important ones is crucial as it will determine the type of car you need to consider. If your usage is predominantly for office use, then a small compact car (like Renault Kwid or Hyundai Grand i10), is more practical to get through traffic or even to park in tight spots. But then if your purpose is mainly for your family, something from a large hatchback (like Hyundai i20 or Maruti Suzuki Swift) to a sedan (like Honda City or Skoda Octavia) or even a compact SUV (like Ford EcoSport or Tata Nexon) is what you should be looking at. The car should comfortably seat all members and should also be able to take in a few bags. Yes, it also depends on the number of family members, so a MUV (like Toyota Innova Crysta or Maruti Suzuki Ertiga) can also be a consideration if the folks are more than four. And then if your purpose is mostly for weekend use, you should go for a car that appeals more to your heart. It can be anything from a hatchback to an SUV to even a convertible. I mean, why not! You have worked enough to deserve a nice weekend, so it should also be in a car of your choice, right?

Know Your Route Of Usage:

In today’s date, it is becoming a valid point to consider the route that you plan to use your car on a regular basis. Having a car that is suitable for the kind of road you’ll be driving on will directly impact the life and maintenance cost of your car. The most basic classification would be city, highway, good roads and bad roads.

If it's city and good roads, most cars will make the cut. But, if it’s city and bad roads, you need to consider a car that has good ground clearance, has good visibility of the road ahead, and is easy on the pocket when it comes to maintenance. In this case, we’ll recommend looking at vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue or the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

On the other hand, highway and good roads is again not an issue, just that you need to think of a car that is fuel efficient and comfortable as well. Meanwhile, for highway and bad roads, its cars with good ground clearance, excellent visibility of the road and the car itself, good lights, high safety rank, along with fuel-efficiency and comfort. [BSM3] Given the parameters, you can consider four-wheelers ranging from a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to Hyundai Creta to Toyota Fortuner to Ford Endeavour.

Who All Are Going To Use The Car?

Yes, as unnecessary as it may seem, it is a thought that needs to be considered when selecting the type of car. If it’s only going to be you alone, then feel free to pick a car that suits the best according to your driving style, preference and usage. But, if someone else is also going to be using the car then, it is thoughtful to consider their opinion and preferences. That person can be your spouse, sibling, or even parents. It’s a responsible thing to think of other family members as well.

Petrol or Diesel?

Frankly, this would have made a lot of sense when the price difference between petrol and diesel was significant. Unfortunately, that isn’t quite the case anymore. However, there are a few things to consider. While all modern cars are technologically advanced, it is advised to opt for a petrol car if the usage is low as it is fine to not use a petrol car for days at a stretch. Meanwhile, diesel cars are designed for regular running and hence are not recommended to be parked for too long. On the basis of the above, make the call.

Automatic or Manual?

Over here, if your usage is mostly in the city and often through descent or heavy traffic, you are better off sparing your left foot the workout and consider an automatic. Yes, it will add to the price but, you’ll thank me later. In the case of a manual, if factors like low traffic scenarios, highway usage and the joy of operating a manual gearbox make the tick, you can opt for a manual transmission and some more money. Bonus tip - Want the best of both worlds? Consider checking out cars with automated manual gearboxes. Most brands have started offering them in a variety of models.





How Much Running In A Month?

This is something that differs from case to case. It mainly depends on factors like the distance travelled in a month and the cost of fuel. Try and get a rough number on the first one and you should be able to get a ballpark figure of what expense you are looking at every month.

Maintenance Costs and Intervals

In the used car market it is easy to be tempted to buy an expensive car at an affordable price. But, one needs to be aware of other costs that can be heavy on your wallet. It is a good practice to find out the general maintenance cost of servicing a car of that specific brand and model, knowing the availability and cost of spares, and the ease of having an authorised service centre in a close radius.

Which Type Of Car Are You Comfortable Driving?

Now, this is something that's subjective. Based on the above parameters you must have got an idea of what matches your requirement. Even though there is nothing written in stone that you can’t consider other cars, as long as you are aware of it and if it fits in your budget, it’s fine to explore. In today’s market, you have a range of options to consider in every car class. Pick what matches your requirement, budget and most importantly your liking and you should be able to shortlist the ideal one.