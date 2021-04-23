Buying Used Cars From A Dealer Vs An Individual Seller - Pros & Cons

Here are some pros and cons of buying a used car from a professional dealer vs a inidividual seller

When it comes to buying a car, going for a pre-owned vehicle is probably the more practical and economical choice. Simply put, they are much cheaper compared to a brand-new vehicle. Also, most of its depreciation has already happened, there are no extra costs involved at the time of buying it, and in most cases, you can get your desired vehicle that might have been out of your budget as a brand-new car. So, if you have made that decision the next step would be to find the right kind of seller. Now there are two ways you can do that either go to a certified used car seller or scout the internet for an individual/private seller. There are some pros and cons in both cases, and we are here to help you make that decision.

Used car dealers nowadays also offer warranty and service packages with pre-owned vehicles

Buying From A Dealer

Pros

Buying from an organised used car seller means you can almost get the same buying experience as getting a new car. There are proper showrooms that you can visit, and they will have professional sales representatives who can help you select the right car. You can see multiple cars in one go and choose the one that suits you best.

Used car dealers nowadays also offer warranty and service packages with pre-owned vehicles. While a small dealer might offer you 6 months warranty on a vehicle, a larger organised brand will offer you a 1-year warranty and up to 3 free services, among other after-sales benefits.

Most dealers and brands offer certified used cars which have gone through all the necessary checks which means you won't need to get the car inspected separately. Also, the dealer will take care of all the paperwork for you like RC transfer and insurance.

There is only so much that you can negotiate with a used car dealer, after all, you are dealing with a professional

Cons

Used cars sold by dealers or organised sellers are more expensive compared to what an individual seller would quote. In most cases, there would be at least a difference of 20 per cent in the price of a car of the same make and model.

Used cars sold by dealers or organised sellers are more expensive compared to what an individual seller would quote. In most cases, there would be at least a difference of 20 per cent in the price of a car of the same make and model.

A lot of small used car dealers work as middlemen between a seller and buyer, in which case, there will be a commission or brokerage amount involved. Also, while some dealers will include the charges for the paperwork in the brokerage, others might charge you for that separately. So, it's important to clarify that before signing the deal. There is only so much that you can negotiate with a used car dealer, after all, you are dealing with a professional. At the most, they might offer you a couple of free services or maybe a couple of months of extended warranty but the asking price will more or less remain in the same ballpark.

Also Read: Things You Need To Do At The Time Of Buying A Used Car

You have a better chance at negotiating with the owner and come to a price the suits both of you, if they know you are genuinely interested

Buying From A Individual Seller

Pros

Buying from an individual seller or owner means you can get the car at a much cheaper price. You also have a better chance at negotiating with the owner directly and coming to a price the suits both of you. With individual or private sellers, you do not need to pay brokerage as well. It's always just the asking price because as opposed to a dealer, they don't have to pay for reconditioning the vehicle, sales representative, commission, and advertising which are usually passed on to you by an organised seller.

An individual seller or owner likes to close the deal quicker. In most cases, they are selling the vehicle to upgrade to a new one, so they would want to close the deal as soon as possible if they find someone genuinely interested in buying their vehicles.

There is no such thing as a warranty when you are buying from a private seller

Cons

You are buying the car from a complete stranger who might want to con you. You do not know what's the condition of the car or if all the papers are in order. Thus, it's best to meet at a public place where you can take a good test drive. Also, if you have a trusted mechanic take them along for a quick inspection. You will have to go through the hassle of doing all the paperwork by yourself, which involves the transfer of the registration certificate and getting second-hand car insurance among others. So, there will be some legwork to do. There is no such thing as a warranty when you are buying from a private seller. It's your responsibility as the buyer to ensure that the vehicle is in good condition to avoid future regrets.

