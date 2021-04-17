carandbike logo
search

7 Benefits Of Buying A Used Car

If you are planning to buy a car and are confused on whether to get a brand new vehicle or a used car, here are 7 reasons why you should consider going for a pre-owned vehicle.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Here are 7 reasons why you should consider going for a pre-owned vehicle. expand View Photos
Here are 7 reasons why you should consider going for a pre-owned vehicle.

Highlights

  • Used cars are way more affordable than a brand-new vehicle
  • With used vehicles, there are no added costs involved
  • You can get a used car insured at a much lower price

There is this nice feeling that you get when you buy a new vehicle. While for some it could be something that they are passionate about, while for others a car could be a necessary tool that they require for getting from point A to point B. In any case, whenever someone is planning to buy a car, the first question that most of them will have is 'Do I buy a brand-new vehicle or just go for a used car?' If you among those who think that the former is the right choice, you might not be wrong. Buying a new vehicle does have a lot of perks. But if that's not the case, and you are open to suggestions, here are 7 reasons why you should consider going for a pre-owned vehicle.

Also Read: Things You Need To Do At The Time Of Buying A Used Car

  1. The most obvious reason is that they are way more affordable than a brand-new vehicle. Many times the price difference between the two could be as big as over 50 per cent. So, if you are patient enough to find the right deal then you'll end up saving a lot of money. The used car market is also the best place to buy your dream vehicle which, as a brand-new car, might have been out of your budget.
    0 Comments

    Also Read: How To Check A Used Car Before Buying

    8e2ggh3g

    Unlike new vehicles that depreciate as much as 60 per cent in the first 3 years, used car retain their value for longer

  2. One of the reasons why used cars are cheaper is because the depreciation on a new car is much higher. It's during the first three years that a car loses most of its value, sometimes nearly 60 per cent. However, that's not the case with used cars, they depreciate at a much lesser pace which means even if you sell your used vehicle after 3 years, you can get almost the same value for it if the vehicle is kept in a good condition.
    Also Read: Buying A Used Car vs A New Car - Pros And Cons
  3. With used vehicles, there are no added costs involved. If it's a new vehicle then you will have to pay for registration, road tax and other RTO charges. Whereas, when you buy a used car you just pay for the vehicle, thus getting full value for your money.
    d2m61tdo

    Currently, there are many organised used car sellers in the market that offer a warranty of up to 1 year on a pre-owned vehicle

  4. Many new car buyers get extended warranties while purchasing a new vehicle that goes up to 5 years. If you manage to find such a vehicle that's less than 5 years old, you can enjoy a company warranty on that. Some carmakers even offer an extended warranty of up to 7 years, which you can purchase as the new owner of the car.
  5. But if you are not that lucky, then fret not. Currently, there are many organised used car sellers in the market that offer a warranty of up to 1 year on a pre-owned vehicle. In fact, several carmakers themselves have a used vehicle division.
    Also Read: Most Common Places To Check For Rust When Buying A Used Car
    used cars

    In the case of a pre-owned vehicle, because it has already lost most of its value due to depreciation, you can get it insured at a much lower price

  6. Used cars also attract lesser insurance premium compared to a new vehicle. Motor insurance premiums are calculated based on the market value of the vehicle. Thus, an insurance company will charge a higher premium on a brand-new car. But in the case of a pre-owned vehicle, because it has already lost most of its value due to depreciation, you can get it insured at a much lower price.
    Also Read: Insurance For Used Cars: Things You Should Know
  7. Although used cars attract a higher interest rate when applying for a loan, given the fact that the loan amount and EMI period are likely to be lesser compared to a brand-new vehicle, the monthly payment you make will be much lesser.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
Honda Cars India To Recall Nearly 78,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Cars India To Recall Nearly 78,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Maruti Suzuki Increases Prices Of Select Models By 1.6% From April 2021
Maruti Suzuki Increases Prices Of Select Models By 1.6% From April 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities