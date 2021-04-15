Things You Need To Do At The Time Of Buying A Used Car

Here are things you need to do once you find that perfect used car to buy

Buying a car is not exactly as simple as it sounds, be it a brand-new vehicle or a used car. It involves hours of research to select the right model for you, scouting for that perfect deal, and finalising your payment options. And, if it is a pre-owned vehicle that you are buying then there are some additional things to consider like the vehicle condition and paperwork. While we have already told you what all things to check while scouting for a used car, here we have listed down all the things you need to do once you have found the right one.

Get All The Papers Sorted

Once you have found the right car, it's important to check whether all the vehicle papers are in place. Documentation like the registration certificate, pollution certificate, the no dues certificate if the previous owned bought it on finance and the existing insurance papers. These will help make the ownership transfer process that much more seamless. Having the insurance details will also help you verify if the car has had any accidents or claims related to those.

It is important to get the vehicle ownership transferred to your name as soon as possible

Get Ownership Transferred

You must get the vehicle ownership transferred to your name as soon as possible. In case the vehicle had a previous owner make sure the current owner has a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) for selling the car as it will be required to transfer the registration certificate. You will need to submit an application for the transfer at your Regional Transport Office or RTO. You will need the registration certificate in your name for insurance as well. The person selling the car will need to have valid insurance for RC transfer.

Get Second-Hand Car Insurance

Once the RC transfer is done, it's important that you get the insurance transferred to your name as well. If the RC is in your name but the policy is still under the previous owner's name, then the policy stands nullified. So, the first thing you want to do is get contact the insurance provider and get the insurance transferred to your name. You can also buy completely new insurance that will be a much simpler and faster process than getting the existing one transferred. Also, this will offer you the flexibility to choose a policy that best suits you.

Before you start using the car it's important to get the vehicle cleaned and serviced

Get The Car Cleaned And Serviced

Before you start driving your new used car you must get the vehicle cleaned and services properly. It's possible that the previous owner might have missed servicing the car before selling it. So, once all the paperwork is done take to car to your mechanic or service centre and get the basic things like oil and filters changed among other small things. Also in current conditions, it's important to have a sanitised car to get the car deep-cleaned by professionals.

