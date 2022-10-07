  • Home
5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is quite a capable SUV and if you are planning to buy a pre-owned model, here are 5 things you must know before you start looking for one.
The Mahindra XUV300 was first launched in 2019 to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and other SUVs in the subcompact space. Although based on Mahindra-owned SsangYong’s Tivoli compact SUV, the XUV300 was a sub-4-metre vehicle and got India-specific features. And we certainly think it’s a very capable SUV. Right now, a brand-new Mahindra XUV300 will cost you around Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 16.84 lakh (on-road Delhi) which makes it one of the more expensive subcompact SUVs in India. However, if you have a tighter budget then we think you should consider going for a used XUV300. And before you start looking for one here are 5 things you must know.

1. The Mahindra XUV300 is a well-built SUV that comes with a strong fit and finish. The SUV feels solid, and a lot of the materials used inside the cabin are also quite premium. Having said that, the dashboard layout does feel a bit dated with a tonne of buttons and we feel the plastic quality could also have been better. The cabin is also quite spacious.

The Mahindra XUV300 feels solid, well-built and premium.

2. The XUV300 is one of the safest cars in India right now. It holds a 5-star safety rating for the Global NCAP, for adult occupant protection and a 4-star for child occupant protection. The SUV comes with standard safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, all 4-disc brakes, seatbelt reminder, parking sensors and more.

3. The XUV300 offers a tonne of nice creature comforts like – a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mahindra Blue Sense app, auto climate control, sunroof, premium leatherette upholstery, rear AC vents, and much more. However, most of these features are exclusive to the higher-spec variants.

The cabin of the XUV300 has good fit and finish and is quite spacious, but the design looks dated.

4. Mahindra offers the XUV300 with a pair of powerful, turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines which offer amazing performance. The former makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm torque. Both versions also come with a manual and an optional AMT unit.

5. The XUV300 is still a relatively new car, plus due to its expensive price tag, the new car volumes are also not extremely high. This means the number of options available in the used car space will be limited. Plus even the ones you do get in the used car market won’t exactly come cheap. Expect a minimum price tag of at least Rs. 8 lakh.

