5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks sold in India. The first-gen model arrived in 2008, followed by the second-gen i20 in 2014, and later in 2020, we saw the launch of the third-gen i20. The latest one is possibly the most advanced i20 ever, with a tonne of smart features and tech, however, it is also a bit on the pricier side. So, if you are looking for a Hyundai i20, but are on a budget, we suggest going for a pre-owned second-gen model. However, before you start looking for one, here are 5 things you must know.

1. While looks are subjective, we think the second-gen Hyundai i20 was certainly a handsome-looking car in terms of design and styling. In fact, it was the first Hyundai car in India to get the cascading grille design and built quality of the i20 was also quite good. The higher variants also came with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloys, LED taillights and more.

The Hyundai i20 came in both petrol and diesel engine options and both are quite capable powertrains.

2.The i20’s cabin is quite feature-rich as well. Depending on the variant, the second-gen model gets a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, auto climate control rear AC vents and more. That said, rear seat space was not the best, and the plastic quality used inside the cabin also could have been much better.

3. The i20 came in both petrol and diesel engine options and both are quite capable powertrains. The former is a 1.2-litre engine, which was offered in both manual and automatic options, while the latter was a 1.4-litre oil burner offered with a manual gearbox only. That said, we would suggest getting the diesel option.

Most features that we mentioned above are limited to the top-end trim of the i20, so if they are your priority, then you'll have fewer options to choose from.

4. Hyundai also offered a host of safety features, offering dual airbags as standard, while the top-end trim got segment-best 6 airbags. ABS with EBD, rear camera, and ISOFIX is also on offer. That being said, the car had received an average rating of 3 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.

5. Depending on the model year and condition, you can get one for anywhere between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh, making it a lot more affordable compared to the brand-new third-gen i20. That said, you will miss out on a lot of model features like connected car tech, and better interior.