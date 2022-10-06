5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best-selling sedan in the Indian car market, with the company selling an average of 12,000 to 13,000 units a month. First launched in 2008, India has seen three generations of the car, however, it was the second-gen model, which arrived in 2012 that truly became the volume churner for Maruti Suzuki India. And the model is quite popular in the used car market as well. So, if you are looking for a frugal and capable subcompact sedan on a budget, you can consider a used second-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, here are 5 things that you must know before you start looking for one.

1. Unlike the petrol-only Dzire, which is currently on sale in India, the older model also came with a diesel engine. In fact, the 1.3-litre motor was one of the nicer engines in this segment, and if you are looking to buy a used Dzire we would suggest going for the diesel option.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is quite frugal and older diesel model of used to offer a best in class mileage of 28.4 kmpl,

2. The Dzire has always been a very frugal car. In fact, the diesel model was the country's most fuel-efficient car at one point, returning a mileage of up to 28.4 kmpl. The older BS4 petrol version is not bad either, as it used to offer an average fuel economy figure of up to 21.37 kmpl.

3. While for the most part, the Dzire is well-built, the fit and finish are not the best. There are panel gaps on the outside, and the plastic quality used inside the cabin could have been much better. Things improved a lot with the third-gen model.

While the Dzire is well-built, the fit and finish and the interior plastic quality are not the best.

4. While the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has never been tested for crashworthiness, the Swift (the hatchback version of the car) has always received a poor safety rating from the Global NCAP. In fact, the second-gen model has received a zero-star rating. So, the scoring for Dzire should be quite similar.

5. Depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get a used second-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire for anywhere between Rs. 3.5 lakh to Rs. 5.5 lakh. However, do remember, the third-gen Dzire has been in the market for five years now, so in the long run, the older model might not offer the best resale value.