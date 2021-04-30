5 Tips To Sanitise Your Car's Cabin During The Lockdown 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest equaliser this generation has seen. There's no guarantee that you can escape it, and that's why you need to be extremely cautious at all times when stepping out of your house. With the lockdown announced, a lot of you do not need to drive around anymore, but there are a few working directly and indirectly in the essential service sector who need to take utmost precaution. So, just as you maintain the sanitisation (and sanity levels) at home and office, your car needs to follow the same process. We give you five tips that you can do easily to sanitise your car, minimising the risk of contracting the infection.

The steering wheel, gearshift knob, infotainment screen, handbrake and seatbelt buckle need to be sanitised frequently

1. Disinfect Frequently Touched Surfaces

Experts suggest that Covid-19 spread through water droplets and you are most likely to contract the virus through frequently touched surfaces. In your car, these areas include the steering wheel, gearshift lever, handbrake, seatbelt buckle, door handles (exterior and interior), touchscreen display, radio and AC buttons. Start by disinfecting all these areas every time you step inside the car. Owners can apply a disinfectant on a piece of cloth, preferably microfibre, and wipe down the frequently touched surfaces. Be as regular as you can with this process. And amidst all of this, do not forget to sanitise the key fob as well.

Do remember to try out your disinfectant on a small part of the interior before using it all across the cabin to ensure the chemical does not have a harmful effect. A strong chemical agent like bleach or ammonia can cause discolouration or might eat into the plastic. So make sure you read the instructions carefully before using the same.

Not just the front but also clean the AC vents for the second and third row, in case your car has those

2. Clean The AC System

Your car's HVAC system is responsible for ensuring clean air enters the cabin with the windows rolled up and you do not want it to bring in contaminants that will be harmful. That's why it's best advised that you clean the AC vents at the front and rear to minimise the risk. You can do this once a month depending on your driving cycle and it requires you to clean the air filter and use an air spray to clean the AC vents.

Several car care brands offer cleansing agents or even AC cleaning kits that you can order online. If you have an air pump at home, you can force air into the vents to clear them up. Modern cars also come with 2.5 PM air filters now, which suddenly feels like a big necessity.

The seats need to be given a complete wipe down at least once a week to minimise the risk of infection

3. Clean The Seats

While your seat is a frequently touched surface that you should sanitise frequently, you must also clean them thoroughly on an off day. Depending on your car's upholstery - leather or fabric - follow the owner's manual to see the best ways to clean them. In most cases, soapy water mixed with alcohol can do the trick to clean and sanitise the seats. You can also have it steam cleaned by a professional to avoid the DIY hassle.

When in doubt, call for a professional car cleaning service. Look for those that have a doorstep, no-contact policy | Photo Credit: Tima

4. Thoroughly Cleanse The Cabin At Regular Intervals

If you were cleaning your interior thoroughly once a month, you may want to change that schedule to once a week during the lockdown travels. This includes the floor mats out, door pads, seats, headrests, buttons, screens, crevices and more, being deep cleaned. Ideally, also sanitise the fuel tank cap that may have come in touch with a stranger. A deep clean includes vacuuming the interior, wiping down all the surfaces and even steaming the cabin to avoid any build-up of germs.

Always carry a pocket sanitiser with you and leave one in your cupholder that can be accessed quickly

5. Keep A Personal Sanitisation Kit In Your Car

And finally, always carry a personal sanitisation kit in your car. This includes a sanitiser lodged in one of the cupholders that can be quickly accessed, along with additional face masks in the glovebox, tissues, a face shield - in case you need to roll down the windows and latex gloves. It's also wise to carry a trash bag in your car for the safe disposal of waste.

Do remember to avoid touching the exterior door handle directly and if you do, make sure to sanitise your hands as soon as you enter the cabin. Avoid parking in places where your car is likely to be touched by more people. Keep your windows rolled up at all times and do pay digitally for tolls and parking wherever possible. A little precaution today will ensure that you ride out of this storm without any hassle.

