5 Vintage Car Museums In India

For a country with as rich a history as ours, museums are havens for those who love to revel in the past. And for car enthusiasts, this experience is wholly different, given the sheer excitement that's caused by seeing a beautiful vintage vehicle right in front of their eyes. India is home to quite a few car museums that allow you to live out such an experience. We've created a list of five of those so you can plan your future trips accordingly. Let us tell you more about these vintage car museums in India.

The next time you're in Goa, chilling on its pristine beaches, take some time out to visit this beautiful museum situated in Salcete. It's home to a series of historical vehicles that will have you bewildered by their stories. Take the two-motor Vidal Tempo for instance, which used to be a Nazi army commander's car and was also the first four-wheel drive in the world. The Ashvek Vintage World also has a Volkswagen Beetle four-door limousine, a 1939 Mercedes, and a 1931 Peugeot, among others.

This one has its theme set right. Gurgaon's Heritage Transport Museum's display is aimed at showing the evolution of transport in India. This means it's not only home to a series of classic cars, but also primitive vehicles, railway transport, and even aircraft. A heritage train experience is offered to visitors as well. You will find plenty of vintage car models there, including some used in Bollywood movies.

This museum in Udaipur showcases the days of the city's princely past. Have a look at some of the most luxurious vehicles that used to belong to the Maharanas of Mewar. The collection includes four Rolls-Royce's, two Cadillacs, one MG-TC convertible, one Ford-A convertible, and many more. This museum also shows one of the original Shell petrol pumps, which is still assumed to be in usable condition.

Located near the well-known Lord Manjunatha temple in Karnataka, this museum is divided into two parts — one housing the car collection and the other, antiques, paintings, and artefacts. The vintage car lover in you will be thrilled to see a 1924 Rolls Royce, a 1926 Mercedes Benz, and a 1947 Chevrolet. There are other interesting vehicles as well, like the England Austin mini car.

Owned by Pranlal Bhogilal Patel, this museum houses a bevy of rare vintage models including cars from Bentley, Lagonda, Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Austin, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Auburn. You will also find an impressive array of utility vehicles, motorcycles, and horse carriages here. If you happen to visit this place, don't forget to view the 1954 Ford model in its line-up.

These five vintage car museums in India should definitely be on the must-visit list of anyone who's a classic car aficionado.