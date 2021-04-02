ABB and Amazon Web Services Steer Fleets To An All-electric Future

ABB and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a collaboration to jointly develop a cloud-based digital solution for the real-time fleet management of EVs. The solution will optimize the efficient use of EVs and speed up the electrification of transport fleets

The collaboration will combine ABB's extensive experience in energy management, charging technology and e-mobility solutions with AWS's unparalleled portfolio of cloud technologies and software expertise.

The new platform, which is planned for roll out in the second half of 2021, will offer a tailored user experience in a single-view platform. From the EV charge point to the fleet data dashboard, it will make EV fleet management efficient.

Frank Muehlon, President of ABB's eMobility Division, comments: "This new solution will revolutionize the world of electric mobility, integrating EV hardware and software into one ecosystem to provide a seamless user experience. We are confident that by working together we can propel the use of electric fleet vehicles by giving operators the confidence to make the switch."

At present, 23 percent of global, energy-related greenhouse gas emissions are caused by the transport sector. Electrification of traffic can substantially reduce CO2 levels and large fleets can play a crucial role with nearly 400,000 electric delivery vans and trucks on the roads globally.

