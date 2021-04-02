carandbike logo
search

ABB and Amazon Web Services Steer Fleets To An All-electric Future

The new platform, which is planned for roll out in the second half of 2021, will offer a tailored user experience in a single-view platform

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
ABB and Amazon Web Services Steer Fleets To An All-electric Future expand View Photos

ABB and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a collaboration to jointly develop a cloud-based digital solution for the real-time fleet management of EVs. The solution will optimize the efficient use of EVs and speed up the electrification of transport fleets

The collaboration will combine ABB's extensive experience in energy management, charging technology and e-mobility solutions with AWS's unparalleled portfolio of cloud technologies and software expertise.

The new platform, which is planned for roll out in the second half of 2021, will offer a tailored user experience in a single-view platform. From the EV charge point to the fleet data dashboard, it will make EV fleet management efficient.

Frank Muehlon, President of ABB's eMobility Division, comments: "This new solution will revolutionize the world of electric mobility, integrating EV hardware and software into one ecosystem to provide a seamless user experience. We are confident that by working together we can propel the use of electric fleet vehicles by giving operators the confidence to make the switch."

0 Comments

At present, 23 percent of global, energy-related greenhouse gas emissions are caused by the transport sector. Electrification of traffic can substantially reduce CO2 levels and large fleets can play a crucial role with nearly 400,000 electric delivery vans and trucks on the roads globally.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media
Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities