About 1470 Kms Of National Highways Constructed In The First Two Months Of FY 2021-22: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has increased the pace of highway construction by 73.5 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.
Highlights
  • Highway construction pace increased by 73.5% in first 2 months of FY21-22
  • 1,470 Kms of National Highways were constructed up to May in FY 2021-22
  • MoRTH had constructed 847 km of highway in April-May period last fiscal

There has been a massive push for highway construction in the last few years as the government of India is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has confirmed that about 1,470 kilometres of National Highways were constructed in the first two months of the current Financial Year 2021-22. As reported by PTI, the Road Transport Ministry has increased the pace of highway construction by 73.5 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

The MoRTH in a tweet said it had constructed 847 kilometres of the national highway during the April-May period last fiscal. The Ministry also awarded National Highway projects of 663 km up to May during the current financial year, compared to 747 kilometres during the corresponding period last fiscal.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously said that the Indian government aims to achieve a target of road construction worth Rs. 15 lakh crores in the next two years. He had confirmed that the government aims to achieve a target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal.

The government aims to achieve a target of road construction worth Rs. 15 lakh crores in the next two years.

In February 2021, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) created a world record by constructing a 25.54 km single lane of the four-lane stretch between Vijaypur-Solapur on the NH52. This milestone was achieved in a record time of just 18 hours.
