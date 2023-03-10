Actor Neetu Kapoor Takes Delivery Of A Brand-New Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

The Mercedes Maybach GLS has been the most preferred choice for several celebrities and we have seen this luxurious SUV get into many high-profile homes since its launch. The latest celebrity to take delivery of the SUV is Actor Neetu Kapoor. She recently took delivery of the flagship luxury SUV at her residense.

Visually, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has a massive and sporty look. The fascia is of course dominated by the large Maybach-styling chrome grille, with sleek LED headlamps on either end. The cabin which is the main highlight of this car, is decidedly luxurious. The car comes in a four-seater and a five-seater option. The two outer rear seats can be electronically converted into reclining seats. In the optional four-seater version comes with a fixed centre console that comes with extending, folding tables and even a refrigerator with space for drinks.

The Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo engine which produces 542 bhp and 730 Nm peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The Maybach is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with the top speed of 250 kmph.

Neetu Kapoor’s previous commute was the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The Maybach GLS 600 has been an ideal upgrade to her car collection. Her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt also own a range of high-end cars – from Audi to BMW and many more This time around, senior Kapoor herself has bought a new luxury car. Also, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon own this SUV.

Image Source