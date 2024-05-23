2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched: Top Five Highlights

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 Maybach GLS 600 in the Indian market. The luxurious version of the GLS flagship SUV goes on sale at a price tag of Rs. 3.35 Crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker has made a few changes to this model in a bid to make it look fresh. Alongside the Maybach GLS 600, Mercedes-Benz has also launched the AMG S63 E-Performance, both of which will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU).

Let's take a look at the top five highlights of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Exterior

The front bumper is tweaked to house the new grille and larger air inlets.

In terms of exterior, the refreshed Maybach GLS 600 gets a larger Maybach grille with chrome-finished slats, big air inlets adorned with Maybach logos, tweaked front bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps, and taillights, while the 22-inch alloy wheels are carried over. However, Mercedes is also offering two new 23-inch designs: one with a multi-spoke ceramic finish and the other with five-hole forged or dinner plate wheels. It also carries over the running footboard that deploys when the door is opened.

The vehicle pictured here is finished in an emerald-green metallic shade.

At the rear, it gets new LED signatures for the tail lamps and new tailpipes which are different from the standard GLS. The vehicle pictured here is finished in an emerald green metallic shade, one of seven available colours. Dual-tone options are available through the customisation programme at an additional cost.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Interior

The overall cabin layout remains familiar with the opulent Manufaktur leather interior.

On the Inside, the Maybach GLS maintains its luxurious design with a few updates for a revitalised look. It includes a redesigned steering wheel with capacitive touch controls. At a glance, the overall cabin layout remains familiar with the opulent Manufaktur leather interior albeit with new wood trim inserts. The luxurious SUV continues to be available in four- and five-seat configurations. The five-seat model includes a foldable centre armrest, whereas the four-seat variant features an extended centre console. The individual rear seats can recline up to 43.5 degrees while the leg rest is extendable.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Features

The four-seater version gets an extended centre console.

On the feature front, it gets the latest generation MBUX software and comes with updated graphics and hand gestures for specific commands. The four-seater version gets an extended centre console which houses an MBUX touchscreen tablet for various controls and a wireless phone charger slot. You also get massage functions and seat ventilation for all seats. Moreover, rear passengers benefit from twin 11.6-inch touch displays and two new wireless headphones. A 590-watt Burmester sound system is included as standard. There is also a refrigerator provided as an option positioned between the rear passengers.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Suspension & Safety

Mercedes is offering the Maybach GLS with Level 2 ADAS safety features.

Mercedes is offering the Maybach GLS 600 with AIRMATIC suspension as standard. This suspension system offers adaptive damping and can raise or lower the suspension for easier entry and exit. The brand is also providing the Guard 360 vehicle protection package for its SUV. The E-Active Body Control suspension, which includes the Maybach ride mode, is available as an optional upgrade. The SUV also comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) along with active parking assist and 360-degree cameras.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Powertrain

Gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 550 bhp and an additional 22 bhp from its Integrated Starter Generator Unit (ISG). The ISG also adds 250 Nm of torque to the engine's peak torque of 770 Nm. Paired with a 9-speed gearbox, power is delivered to all wheels, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.