Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CRSuzuki V-Strom 800 DETriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched: Top Five Highlights

The Maybach GLS 600 goes on sale in India at a price tag of Rs. 3.35 Crore (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Flagship SUV gets a facelift and more features.
  • Made its global debut in April last year.
  • Retains the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 Maybach GLS 600 in the Indian market. The luxurious version of the GLS flagship SUV goes on sale at a price tag of Rs. 3.35 Crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker has made a few changes to this model in a bid to make it look fresh. Alongside the Maybach GLS 600, Mercedes-Benz has also launched the AMG S63 E-Performance, both of which will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU).

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore

 

 

Let's take a look at the top five highlights of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Exterior 

 

2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600

The front bumper is tweaked to house the new grille and larger air inlets. 

 

In terms of exterior, the refreshed Maybach GLS 600 gets a larger Maybach grille with chrome-finished slats, big air inlets adorned with Maybach logos, tweaked front bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps, and taillights, while the 22-inch alloy wheels are carried over. However, Mercedes is also offering two new 23-inch designs: one with a multi-spoke ceramic finish and the other with five-hole forged or dinner plate wheels. It also carries over the running footboard that deploys when the door is opened.

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever

 

2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600

The vehicle pictured here is finished in an emerald-green metallic shade.

 

 At the rear, it gets new LED signatures for the tail lamps and new tailpipes which are different from the standard GLS. The vehicle pictured here is finished in an emerald green metallic shade, one of seven available colours. Dual-tone options are available through the customisation programme at an additional cost. 

 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Interior 

 

2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600

The overall cabin layout remains familiar with the opulent Manufaktur leather interior. 

 

On the Inside, the Maybach GLS maintains its luxurious design with a few updates for a revitalised look. It includes a redesigned steering wheel with capacitive touch controls. At a glance, the overall cabin layout remains familiar with the opulent Manufaktur leather interior albeit with new wood trim inserts. The luxurious SUV continues to be available in four- and five-seat configurations. The five-seat model includes a foldable centre armrest, whereas the four-seat variant features an extended centre console. The individual rear seats can recline up to 43.5 degrees while the leg rest is extendable.  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore

 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Features 

 

2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600

The four-seater version gets an extended centre console.

 

On the feature front, it gets the latest generation MBUX software and comes with updated graphics and hand gestures for specific commands. The four-seater version gets an extended centre console which houses an MBUX touchscreen tablet for various controls and a wireless phone charger slot. You also get massage functions and seat ventilation for all seats. Moreover, rear passengers benefit from twin 11.6-inch touch displays and two new wireless headphones. A 590-watt Burmester sound system is included as standard. There is also a refrigerator provided as an option positioned between the rear passengers. 

 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Suspension & Safety

2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600

Mercedes is offering the Maybach GLS with Level 2 ADAS safety features. 

 

Mercedes is offering the Maybach GLS 600 with AIRMATIC suspension as standard. This suspension system offers adaptive damping and can raise or lower the suspension for easier entry and exit. The brand is also providing the Guard 360 vehicle protection package for its SUV. The E-Active Body Control suspension, which includes the Maybach ride mode, is available as an optional upgrade. The SUV also comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) along with active parking assist and 360-degree cameras. 

 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Powertrain

 

2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600

Gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

 

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 550 bhp and an additional 22 bhp from its Integrated Starter Generator Unit (ISG). The ISG also adds 250 Nm of torque to the engine's peak torque of 770 Nm. Paired with a 9-speed gearbox, power is delivered to all wheels, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Maybach# 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600# 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched# Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India Launch# Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600# Mercedes Maybach 6LS 600 SUV# GLS 600# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The AMG S 63 plug-in hybrid will initially be offered in the limited-run Edition 1 spec priced at Rs 3.8 crore.
    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore
  • Facelifted Maybach GLS packs in more kit and gets minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore
  • The celebrity couple received the keys to their luxury car recently from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India.
    Director Vishal Bhardwaj Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 1 Crore
  • Combining two automotive realms – performance and luxury – in one ostentatious package, the S63 E-Performance can cause a raucous, yet can go over 30 kilometres without burning a drop of fuel.
    Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech
  • Design and styling updates and an extended list of features and equipment are aimed at further enhancing the appeal of the big Maybach SUV.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever

Latest News

  • The rebranding in India is part of a global move to bring the used car and new car sales businesses closer.
    VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
  • Nissan claims this special edition is the most accessible and feature-packed model in its range.
    Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh
  • The EV3 is the smallest car yet to be made on the dedicated e-GMP electric car platform from Hyundai Motor Group.
    Kia EV3 Makes World Premiere, Has Range Of Up To 600 Km
  • The #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car is the creation of renowned New York-based artist Julie Mehretu and is described as a “performative painting” based on one of her artworks.
    BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car Revealed; To Compete In The 24 Hours Of Le Mans
  • India’s used car sales is growing at a rapid pace and is all set to touch a value of over $70 billion by FY2028. Team car&bike lists out few key factors that are driving this growth.
    IBB Report 2023: Key Factors Driving Growth In Used Car Sales
  • The latest study by India Blue Book suggests India's used car market is expected to be valued at over USD 70 billion by FY 2028.
    India's Pre-Owned Car Market Set To Reach 10.92 Million Units By FY2028: IBB Report 2023
  • The Maybach GLS 600 goes on sale in India at a price tag of Rs. 3.35 Crore (ex-showroom).
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched: Top Five Highlights
  • The new bespoke ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ will be specific to China and will underpin the next generation of EVs in the B and C segments.
    Audi And SAIC Extend Partnership In China, To Develop Bespoke Platform For EVs
  • The exterior of the facelifted Carnival appears to be identical to the international model, save for the wheel design.
    New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised In India
  • The V8 engine in the supercar will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque and rev up to 10,000 rpm
    Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain

Research More on Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Maybach GLS
7.7

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Starts at ₹ 2.96 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GLS Specifications
View GLS Features

Popular Mercedes-Maybach Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched: Top Five Highlights
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved