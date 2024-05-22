Login
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore

Facelifted Maybach GLS packs in more kit and gets minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Costs about Rs 39 lakh more than the outgoing Maybach GLS
  • Gets cosmetic and feature updates
  • Retains the 4.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from outgoing model

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated Maybach GLS luxury SUV in India with prices starting from Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom). The pricing makes the new Maybach GLS about Rs 39 lakh costlier than the outgoing model.

Compared to the outgoing model, Mercedes has given the Maybach GLS a number of small cosmetic updates such as a tweaked grille, revised bumpers front and rear, revamped tail lights and while the standard spec SUV sits on the same 22-inch wheels as the outgoing model buyers can upgrade to new 23-inch units.

 

Also read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever
 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 2

Cosmetic updates include revised bumpers, tweaks to the grille and updated light clusters.

 

Inside, the cosmetic changes come down to the new design steering wheel along with new wood trim inserts. On the feature side, there are new 100W USB power outlets located at the base of the centre console. As before buyers can option the GLS as either a five- or four-seater with the latter featuring a full-length floor console housing the central tablet to control in-car functions and a refrigerator behind the rear seats if you tick the option. The individual rear seats can recline up to 43.5 degrees and offer heating and ventilation functions.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech
 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 13

Changes to the cabin down to revised wood trim and a few new standard features

 

As before buyers will be offered a whole range of options ranging from exterior colours and alloy wheels to choice of interior fabrics and colours and a range of additional kit. Standard features offered include multi-zone climate controls, power-adjustable seats with memory function, a 360 degree camera, adaptive LED headlamps, adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, powered sunblinds and more. The SUV also packs in Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance tech.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 11

As before, the Maybach GLS can be had with individual second-row seats.

 

Under the hood, the GLS 600 retains the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine of the outgoing model developing 550 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

 

The Maybach GLS goes up against luxury SUVs such as the Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

