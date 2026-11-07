AdBlue Explained: Refill Frequency And What Happens When It Runs Out
- AdBlue helps SCR-equipped diesel vehicles reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions
- There is no single government-fixed retail price for DEF across India
- Ignoring low-fluid warnings can eventually prevent the engine from restarting
From the time BS6 emission norms came into effect in early 2020, there's always been talk about fuel compatibility specially around Diesel. The ever stringent norms would only work if a supplement would be provided to the powertrain along with engine oil and diesel. Adblue was like a vaccine which would keep the diesel vehicles going but what exactly is it and what is the correct way of using it? Here's a lowdown.
What Is AdBlue and Why Does Your Diesel SUV Need It?
AdBlue is a commonly used name for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), a solution used by diesel vehicles equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR). It contains 32.5% high-purity urea and 67.5% deionised water. The fluid is stored in a separate tank and injected into the exhaust system, where it helps convert harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen and water vapour.
How does the SCR system work?
- The engine produces exhaust gases containing nitrogen oxides.
- DEF is injected into the exhaust system.
- The SCR catalyst helps convert NOx into nitrogen and water vapour.
- The treated exhaust gases exit through the exhaust system.
Not every diesel SUV uses SCR, so not every diesel owner needs to refill DEF. Check your vehicle's specifications or owner's manual to confirm whether it has this system.
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How Much Does AdBlue Cost in India?
There is no single government-fixed retail price for DEF across India. The amount you pay depends on the supplier, brand, quantity purchased and location. Check the current price before buying. As a general estimate, it can cost you anywhere between Rs. 85 and 100 per litre.
Here are the main things that affect your purchase:
- Pack size: Larger packs may offer a lower cost per litre.
- Supplier: Prices can vary between sellers.
- Location: Availability and retail prices may differ across cities.
Buy only as much as you can store safely, and make sure the fluid meets your vehicle manufacturer's required specification. A cheaper product is not worth the risk if its quality does not meet the required standard.
How Often Should You Refill AdBlue?
There is no universal kilometre-based refill interval for DEF. Consumption varies with the vehicle and driving conditions, so two SUVs may need top-ups at different times. Some vehicles require NOx-reduction fluid to be refilled independently of regular maintenance intervals.
Use these checks to avoid running low:
- Monitor the DEF-level indicator on your dashboard.
- Refill when the low-fluid warning appears.
- Check the level before starting a long journey.
- Follow the minimum refill quantity specified in your owner's manual.
- Do not wait for the final warning before arranging a top-up.
The amount required also differs between vehicles. Avoid assuming that every SUV needs the same number of litres when its warning appears. Check the specified minimum refill quantity and tank capacity in the owner's manual to prevent underfilling or overfilling.
Also Read: Petrol With Over 30% Ethanol Content Being Sold, Claims Karnataka Govt
What Happens If Your SUV Runs Out of AdBlue?
Running out of DEF affects the SCR system's ability to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. As the fluid level drops, the vehicle may display increasingly urgent warnings asking you to refill the tank. If you continue ignoring them, some vehicles can eventually restrict engine performance or prevent the engine from restarting after it has been switched off.
What you should know:
- Your SUV will usually provide warnings before the tank becomes empty.
- The remaining driving range shown on the dashboard can vary.
- Some vehicles may prevent the engine from restarting after the DEF tank runs dry.
- The exact warning stages and restrictions depend on the vehicle.
This does not mean every SUV will suddenly stop running in the middle of a journey when its DEF tank becomes empty. However, do not rely on being able to restart the vehicle after ignoring the warnings. Refill the tank as soon as possible, following the instructions in your owner's manual.
What if the warning remains after refilling?
Not every DEF-related warning means the tank is empty. Incorrect fluid quality, contamination or an SCR system malfunction can also trigger an emission-control warning. If the warning remains after a refill, get the vehicle inspected instead of repeatedly adding more fluid.
Which AdBlue Should You Use?
The quality of DEF matters because impurities can damage the SCR system. The Bureau of Indian Standards specifies quality requirements for AUS 32 under IS 17042 (Part 1), which is aligned with ISO 22241-1. Check the product label for the applicable specification and look for the relevant BIS certification details.
Keep these precautions in mind when buying or refilling DEF:
|Precaution
|Why it matters
|Use the specified DEF
|Incorrect fluid can damage the emission-control system.
|Avoid homemade mixtures
|Agricultural-grade urea mixed with water is not a substitute for automotive DEF.
|Keep the filler clean
|Dust, dirt and other contaminants can affect fluid quality.
|Use the correct filler
|DEF has a separate tank and must never go into the diesel tank.
|Avoid overfilling
|Follow the refill quantity mentioned in the owner's manual.
A Government of Odisha advisory on maintaining BS6 vehicles also warns against running with a low DEF level and recommends using the correct fluid from an authorised source.
Keep an Eye on the AdBlue Tank
DEF is a routine running expense for diesel SUVs equipped with SCR, but it is easy to overlook because it has a separate tank and refill schedule. Monitor the dashboard warnings, use fluid that meets the required specification and top it up before the tank runs empty. A little attention to this small tank can save you an avoidable interruption to your journey.
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