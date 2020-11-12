New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Alfa Romeo Sauber Set To Become 4th Team To Race In 500 Grand Prixs

Even though he has relinquished the position of chairman at Sauber, Peter has achieved what only - Enzo Ferrari, Ron Dennis and Frank Williams have

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Sauber becomes the only fourth team to race in more than 500 GPs expand View Photos
Sauber becomes the only fourth team to race in more than 500 GPs

Highlights

  • After Ferrari, Williams and McLaren, Sauber joins the 500 race club
  • Sauber was behind many iconic talents like Raikkonen and Schumacher
  • More recently it has also brought big brands like Petronas and Red Bull

Sauber, which now goes under the Alfa Romeo name, is set to become the 4th team in the history of Formula 1 to clock 500 races outside of Ferrari, which recently clocked its 1000th race, Williams and McLaren. Sauber started its journey in 1993 after Mercedes decided against launching a full works team in the year. In 2019, the team via a sponsorship agreement changed its name to Alfa Romeo racing after having run under the name of its founder - Peter Sauber for 25 years between 1993 and 2018. 

qn1gjb18

Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo F1

Sauber's legacy is the sport is monumental especially when it comes down to developing driving talent. Peter Sauber was instrumental in the development of Michael Schumacher, then in 2001, he was the one who bet on a 21-year old Kimi Raikkonen who till date remains Ferrari's last world champion and is back at the team confirmed to race even in 2021. Sauber even had an instrumental role in the development of Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Felipe Massa. More recently, Ferrari ace, Charles Leclerc also got his original break in F1 with Sauber till he was swapped with Kimi Raikkonen in 2019. Schumacher even drove for Sauber before it was an F1 in the world sportscar championship. 

"We were a small team in the midfield with a family atmosphere," said Peter Sauber to F1.com. "With us, a rookie could start his Formula 1 career without too much pressure. I kept getting enquiries from young talents and I believe I had a good hand in selecting the drivers," he added. 

cfosocjo

Michael Schumacher Ferrari AFP
Photo Credit: AFP

Newsbeep

Sauber also attracted the iconic German automaker BMW which was responsible for the teams best years between 2006 and 2009 as BMW Sauber as a works team. Sauber was also responsible for getting brands like Petronas which is a key partner for Mercedes, Red Bull which now owns two teams - both these teams have won all the world titles in the last 11 years. 

"Of course, it hurts me that the car does not bear the name Sauber any longer," Peter Sauber reveals to the F1 website. "But you must see it in a bigger context. I believe Sauber Motorsport can be proud to build a car for Alfa Romeo," he adds. 

0 Comments

Even though he has relinquished the position of chairman at Sauber, Peter has achieved what only - Enzo Ferrari, Ron Dennis and Frank Williams have - and that's some company to be part of. He and his team will go down in motor sporting history. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Alfa Romeo Sauber Set To Become 4th Team To Race In 500 Grand Prixs
Alfa Romeo Sauber Set To Become 4th Team To Race In 500 Grand Prixs
Nissan Cuts Annual Operating Loss Estimate To 340 Billion Yen
Nissan Cuts Annual Operating Loss Estimate To 340 Billion Yen
Mercedes-Benz Berlin Plant Boss To Join Tesla: Report
Mercedes-Benz Berlin Plant Boss To Join Tesla: Report
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil
Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities