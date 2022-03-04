All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Stylish, Urban, Spirited!

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been a strong performer or the company. No wonder it has sold 6 lakh units of the car in since its launch in 2014. And that's because it offered a lot at an affordable price point. The Celerio democratized the automatic transmission for the Indian customers and it absolutely took the segment by storm. Now, the new generation of the car is here and you know what, it's got us very excited.

The Celerio employs Maruti Suzuki's new 3D Organic Sculpted Design language, which gives it a distinctive look.

The All-New Celerio looks modern and that's because of its 3D Organic Sculpted Design. No wonder then it looks more youthful. In fact, the colours on offer too bring out this very side of the Celerio. The palette is also such that it immediately attracts the attention of everyone, something that the youngsters will be interested in. You have the animated sweeping headlamps and the droplet-styled tail lamps which come together to form the 3D organic sculpted design. But it's not just these elements, other aspects too have changed and that's why you see the radiant front grille with sharp chrome accents. The 15-inch urbane black alloy wheels, too add to the stance of the car, and the Celerio looks renewed from every angle.

The 15-inch urbane black alloy wheels add to the bold stance of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

It's all about attracting attention and the Celerio does that very easily thanks to the 6 colour options it is available in including two new shades - Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown and yes, all of them look brilliant on the Celerio. The profile sees a bit of muscle on the Celerio and that brings out a different aspect of the car. It's compact, yes, but spacious too and adds to your style quotient. So, yes, you will be noticed, whenever you get in or out of the car.

The increased dimensions of the new-gen Celerio translate to a spacious cabin.

In terms of dimensions, the car measures 3695 mm in length, 1655 mm in width, 1555 mm in height, and it comes with a 2435 mm wheelbase. Now with the space between the wheels increasing by 10 mm, there is good enough space at the rear seat. 3 people can easily fit here and since the width of the car too has increased, there's good enough shoulder room for those sitting at the back. The boot capacity has also been increased by 40 per cent compared to the outgoing model. It stands at 313 litres and the boot can therefore gobble up all your weekend shopping spree bags or even the long weekend bags with ease.

The ace up the Celerio's sleeve though is the fuel efficiency it delivers. The Celerio now gets the next-gen K-Series 1-litre Dual Jet petrol engine and comes with both a 5-speed manual and an Auto Gear Shift (AGS). The refined engine has been tuned for better fuel efficiency and that is immediately visible in the way it drives. But Maruti Suzuki has pushed the envelope of how fuel-efficient a petrol car can be. You do get a sense of satisfaction here, because you are burning less fuel which is good for the environment. And all of this is done to provide those buying it, with the satisfaction of owning a car that walks the walk and talks the talk!

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets the next-gen K-Series 1-litre Dual Jet petrol engine which offers a balance of performance and efficiency.

Yes, you do get the bragging rights of owning the most fuel-efficient petrol car** in the country and that's something that will catch everyone's attention and in fact is a conversation starter too. 26.68* kmpl is a figure that you will be proud of and immediately attracts you to this car. Now, however, for those wanting more from the Celerio, the company provides it with a factory-fitted SCNG technology. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 35.60* km/kg for the new Celerio CNG - up from its predecessor's 30.47 km/kg (ARAI-certified). This is because this new K10C engine employs two fuel injectors per cylinder, a higher compression ratio and also has higher thermal efficiency. This has already resulted in the new Celerio being the most fuel-efficient petrol car** in the country.

The Celerio was the first car to come with Maruti Suzuki's Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology, and it remains one of the major highlights of the new-gen model as well.

Now there are some mechanical changes made by the company for better combustion of fuel, but it's the Idle Start-Stop technology that makes things even better for those driving the car because it is the most visible way to know that fuel is being conserved. Anytime you stop, maybe, on the side of the road or at a traffic stop, the Idle Start-Stop technology kicks in and the engine is cut off. Once you engage the clutch of the manual transmission unit or the brake in the case of the AGS, the engine comes back to life. It's an extremely unique feature that's standard across the variant range.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts of more than 12 safety features, offering dual airbags,

When it comes to safety features too, the Celerio is packed with them. It boasts of more than 12 safety features and what's also interesting is a feature called Hill Hold Assist that is available only in the AGS variants. It really helps especially when you drive on inclines or if you decide to take a trip to the mountains. The Hill Hold Assist feature will help you cruise the steep slopes with ease. And the features on the inside too are abundant. The top-spec variant also gets the 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Studio which comes with Smartphone Navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Studio which comes with Smartphone Navigation.

The All-New Celerio, for all that it has to offer, is an all-rounder when it comes to features, options and customizations. The company is providing a whole bunch of accessories with the Celerio to ensure that the customers get a distinctly customized car as per their preferences. The Celerio is a car that has reigned the hearts of many in India and the new generation offers a lot more, to make its place permanent amongst its customers.

Disclaimer

*As certified by Test Agency Under Rule 115 (G) of CMVR 1989. **Claim supported by independent research agency-JATO Dynamics Limited and is applicable in the petrol category.