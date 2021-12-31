All-New Yezdi Motorcycle Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Debut In January

Classic Legends will be resurrecting Yezdi Motorcycles on January 13, 2022, and the company is expected to introduce three new bikes under the brand name. With barely two weeks left for the debut, the upcoming bikes have been spotted doing their final rounds of testing. The camouflaged test mule seems to be that of the Yezdi scrambler, and offers a clearer look at the profile of the offering. Classic Legends is also expected to bring the Adventure and Roadking bikes under the Yezdi brand.

Also Read: Classic Legends Announces Ressurection Date For Yezdi Motorcycles

The Yezdi Scrambler is likely to get the same engine as the Jawa Perak

The Yezdi scrambler test mule gets several elements that make it true to its name. The beak-like front fender, long travel suspension with fork gaters, and a short rear fender with tyre hugger. The bike also gets a round headlamp and rearview mirrors, a chrome-finished exhaust can and a peanut-shaped fuel tank. The elongated single seat looks stylish with the ribbed pattern. The bike is expected to get an analogue console with a digital readout.

While powertrain details have not been revealed, the Yezdi scrambler is expected to draw power from the 334 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine borrow from the Jawa Perak. This four-valve mill produces 30 bhp and 32.7 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the cycle parts are likely to be shared between Jawa and Yezdi models. Complete details on Yezdi's revival, launch and availability will be revealed next month.

Spy Image Source: Powerdrift