All-Electric Caterham Project V Coupe Concept Revealed

Caterham has unveiled a new electric sportscar concept called Project V. On display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the concept is designed by Caterham Chief Designer, Anthony Jannarelly, and built by Italian firm Italdesign. The EV also marks a noted departure of the Caterham cars we are currently used. Unlike the open cockpit Caterham Sevens, the Project V is an enclosed coupe with a design reminiscent of a mid-engine sportscar.



The Project V looks quite production-ready from the front.

Caterham says that it has followed the same principle of simplicity it uses for its iconic Seven roadsters in the Project V. The sleek low-slung coupe features extensive use of carbon fibre and aluminium both in the bodywork and chassis with the company claiming a kerb weight of under 1190 kg - impressive for an EV lugging around a 55kWh battery pack. The concept measures in at 4,255 mm long, 1,893 mm wide and 1,226 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of



While it's called a concept, the front-end design looks ready for production with the low set nose featuring production-spec headlamps, and an aggressive front bumper with a mesh-finished grille, prominent side vents and a splitter.



The body and chassis makes extensive use of aluminium and carbon fibre to keep weight down.

There is little drama in the profile with the coupe roofline neatly blending into the rear deck ending in an integrated spoiler. At the rear, the tail lamps are a design element that stands out. The rear bumper also features a prominent splitter.



The Project V features a 268 bhp electric motor mounted to the rear axle.

Inside, Project V features a rather unique a 2+1 seating layout, with a 2+2 configuration being optional. Rather than having a driver sit front and centre, the seating configuration has the rear-seat occupant sitting in the centre with the seatback built into the rear bulkhead. The dashboard design is clean and uncluttered with a central touchscreen and relatively few switches. The instrument cluster features a twin-pod layout though its an all-digital unit.



2+1 seating configuration is unique with a centre-set rear seat.

Coming to the powertrain, the aforementioned 55 kWh battery pack is paired with a 200 kW (268 bhp) electric motor driving the rear wheels. The powertrain supports 150 kW DC fast charging that can juice up the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in 15 minutes. Caterham claims that the Project V can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds. The vehicle is estimated to have a top speed of 230 kph and is expected to offer a target WLTP range of 400km.

The dashboard design is clean and uncluttered.

The Project V is sprung by double wishbone suspension at the front and rear. Caterham says that the setup offers fully adjustable geometry. Stopping power comes from high-performance disc brakes all around.

Caterham has hinted that the concept could make production by early 2026. The company said that it has already conducted manufacturing and engineering feasibility studies while developing the concept.