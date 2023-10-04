All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
04-Oct-23 04:10 PM IST
Highlights
Nissan has unveiled the all-electric Hyper Urban concept ahead of its being showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 later this month. The Hyper Urban is the first in a series of concept vehicles from the Japanese firm that will be unveiled in the lead-up to the show. The carmaker recently showcased a performance electric hatchback concept to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its European design centre.
According to Nissan, the design of the Hyper Urban caters to urban and suburban professionals with a focus on environmental sustainability. Moreover, it incorporates full-width light bars at the front and rear, adorned with LED strips. The scissor doors, both at the front and rear, open upward to reveal an angular cabin with triangular shapes and green LED lighting, drawing inspiration from kaleidoscopes, according to Nissan.
Also Read: Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Apart from regular software updates, the Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, promising a fresh ownership experience over time. For instance, the interior can be refreshed with a new instrument panel reflecting the latest technologies and graphic user interface trends. Additionally, the front seats can fold into the rear seats to create a more spacious, lounge-like interior that blends with urban living spaces, says the brand.
Also Read: Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
While specific details about the powertrain remain undisclosed, Nissan mentions that the EV will support both vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionalities. It will incorporate an intelligent charging management system that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to autonomously decide when to draw power from the grid and when to export power to a building.
