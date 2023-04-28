All-New 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Models Unveiled

The Custom Vehicle Operations unit aka CVO series is the flagship range of motorcycles manufactured by Harley-Davidson. These bikes feature all the bells and whistles that the American bike maker offers to its buyers. The year 2023 marks the 120th anniversary of the iconic brand, since its inception in 1903, and to honour this occasion, Harley-Davidson has now unveiled the all-new 2023 editions of the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide through a video. While all details will be revealed on June 7, the video does provide information on the new styling, powertrain and mechanical changes that will be offered on the new CVO models.



2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide - Frontal View

Both motorcycles, the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, received a reworked styling with a more contemporary look. The batwing fairing has a more sculpted look housing the new all-LED headlamp complete with bright DRLs. The design makeover continues to the rear of the motorcycle with split-type vertical tail lamps. The powertrain, exhaust system and other mechanical components have been given a blacked-out treatment which looks very appealing.



2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide - Rear View

Speaking of powertrains, the new CVOs will be powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin motor featuring VVT (Variable Valve Technology). The ‘121’ badge on the intake and clutch cover is a clear indication of the engine’s displacement in cubic inches, when converted, comes to 1,983 cc. While the mill continues to be an air-cooled one, it will be assisted by a large oil-cooler located just ahead of the motor. While power figures are yet to be revealed, expect it to be higher than the 114ci (1,868cc) motor offered.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide - Frontal View

Other changes include an inverted fork setup with twin discs at the front. The motorcycles ride on new wire-spoke wheels contributing to the reworked design. Expect a large infotainment screen to adorn the centre display and a host of new features to be part of the kit. Lastly, both models will be offered in two liveries when launched.

