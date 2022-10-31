2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Review: As Good As It Looks?

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S gets a complete modern makeover of Harley-Davidson’s Sportster line. The Sportster S has performance, features, technology and all the state-of-the-art electronics associated with any contemporary motorcycle. In a way, it’s targeted at a completely new customer base; people who like classic cruiser-meet-flat-tracker kind of badass factory custom bikes, but with all the modern trappings of safety, electronics and performance. In a way, it’s a solid statement about the future of Harley-Davidson, a shaking off of the ‘character’ and ‘old-school’ v-twin all-American cruiser. But is it as good? We spent some time pondering about what the new Sportster S offers.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster has been around since the late 1950s. And it’s a model which had had its strong fan following, particularly in Harley’s home market, where Sportsters across the years have been chopped, bobbed and customized by the Harley faithful. The new Sportster S though is a complete departure from the earlier Sportster range (now included in the ‘Cruiser’ range), like the Iron 883 and the Forty-Eight.



The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a factory custom vibe, with a design inspired by the Custom 1200 concept unveiled a few years ago.



The classic Sportster, with its characteristic mechanical clatter from the pushrod V-twin and somewhat deep-rooted Harley character, isn’t what you’d call performance-oriented, or boasting of modern electronic safety kit. In the 21st century, a new generation of riders isn’t exactly thrilled by the retro-classic Harley-Davidson image, which is a reflection in the Bar & Shield brand’s sales figures over the past several years. But all that seems to be history with the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The latest model to carry the ‘Sportster’ name is anything like any of the predecessors, apart from the name, that is.

The Revolution Max 1250T liquid-cooled, v-twin engine is based on the Pan America 1250's engine, but gets smaller valves, and a different combustion chamber. It still gets variable valve timing and has plenty of grunt across the rev range.



Engine & Performance



At the heart of the new Sportster S’s personality is the Revolution Max 1250T motor. The ‘T’ version of the Sportster S has the same 1,252 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve per cylinder, v-twin with variable valve timing. In essence, it’s the same engine used in the H-D Pan America 1250 adventure bike, but the ‘T’ version has smaller valves and ports, as well as a slightly different combustion chamber design. The result is an engine which has performance written all over it, from the moment you thumb the starter to the time you hit sixth gear!

What's immediately apparent is the refinement of the engine, and its performance, with linear power delivery, which is quite impressive. The Revolution Max 1250T certainly adds performance and refinement to the Sportster S which justifies this new Harley-Davidson's character.



There’s no typical Harley potato-potato exhaust note from the new v-twin, and it feels nothing like the last generation Evolution v-twin engine. What’s immediately apparent is the refinement, and power delivery which is linear and sans any vibration across the rev range. There’s plenty of punch at all revs, across all gears, and when you do open the throttle while playing with slick-shifting gearbox, the performance does hit you, unexpectedly! This thing can go! And within minutes of straddling the bike, it dawns on me that the new Sportster S is the quickest Harley-Davidson Sportster I’ve ever ridden!

The 1,252 cc, liquid-cooled, v-twin engine has performance in plenty, to keep things interesting and entertaining!



The new engine has a somewhat ‘tame’ sound, thanks to emission and noise regulations. And if you’re the kind who likes to rev the engine at stop lights (not that we approve of it), the Sportster S has a rev limiter at neutral which will limit revs to around 3,500 rpm. It also cuts revs if you hit neutral by mistake between first and second. Low-end torque will not kick you forward, but the moment you cross 2,000 revs, and hit 3,000 and beyond, the engine really comes alive, and will rev all the way to 7,500-8,000 rpm without protest! In numbers, it makes 119 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.



Unlike previous Sportster models, the engine of the Sportster S is a structural element of the frame. Dynamically, the Sportster S isn't nervous, and boasts of top-spec kit, including Showa suspension, IMU-based electronics, and cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.



The engine is also a stressed member of the new frame, used as a structural element, unlike the engine placed in an external frame like previous generation Sportsters. And the design, is a true-blue factory custom, part cruiser, part flat tracker, inspired by Harley’s Custom 1250 unveiled a few years ago. The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S is hunkered down, poised, and is a definite head turner.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is a guaranteed head-turner! Whether you approve of its looks or not, you can't help ignore it!



Design & Features



The new Sportster S scores full points in the looks department. It has a stocky, muscular profile and fat tyres that give it the stance of a heavyweight boxer. If it’s one thing that makes an immediate impression, it’s the muscular badass stance! The outrageously fat front tyre, upside down front forks, and shotgun twin side-mounted exhausts certainly underscores the Sportster S’s muscular, low-squat design with chunky design elements, part stocky, part sporty. The single-seat design definitely complements the design, and in our book, the optional pillion seat will ruin the design.

Sophisticated electronics include an inertial measurement unit (IMU), as well as five riding modes, including two custom modes which offer further adjustability according to individual preference.



Then, there’s a sophisticated electronics suite with three pre-programmed riding modes, Sport, Road and Rain, along with two more customisable modes which where you can further customise the throttle maps, engine braking, throttle response and traction control settings, according to your preferences. The 4-inch round LCD display offers Bluetooth connectivity and all the menus to access the modern electronics, including the ride modes. The switches though take some time getting used to, and feels like overkill, with too many options on both ends of the handlebar. And yes, the Sportster S also comes with cruise control.



The fat front tyre does take some getting used to, but dynamically, the Sportster S will be up for some hustling if you're into that kind of thing. The only letdown is the riding position and the lack of suspension travel.



Ride & Handling



The riding position though takes some getting used to. And it’s one thing to have a feet forward typical position, but with a bike with this kind of performance, we would have preferred slightly more conventionally positioned pegs. But you can have mid-mounted footpegs as optional extras. Nevertheless, the feet-forward riding position isn’t the most comfortable, except for short blasts around town.

Premium Showa suspension offers adjustability, but the lack of travel makes the Sportster S not a comfortable motorcycle, particularly in our road conditions.



The Sportster S comes with premium Showa suspension, that’s fully adjustable at both ends. On the face of it, it looks well-specced. But suspension travel is meagre at best. At the rear, there’s just 50 mm of travel, so when you hit a broken patch, or a few bumps, they will be transferred to the rider, and you will feel them; not particularly likeable in our road conditions. The 43 mm upside down front fork has 91 mm of travel, which feels adequate, but the 90 mm ground clearance will have you being cautious when negotiating the odd speed breaker. The 320 mm front disc with four-pot Brembo calipers offer adequate stopping power, but a second disc would have been welcome. And you will need to brake, and shed speed in a hurry when you spot a speed bump up ahead!

The limited 11.8 litre fuel tank capacity will make you visit the fuel station frequently; not ideal if you're into long rides. And the riding position and stiff ride quality isn't quite comfortable.



Verdict



The Harley-Davidson Sportster S certainly has a lot going for it. Great looks, a punchy engine, and all the latest electronics and chassis components that you may seek in a thoroughly modern motorcycle. If you intend to ride around town, for short bursts, then you can certainly look at the Sportster S, but our recommendation is to take a test ride first! The 11.8 litre fuel tank can limit range, and will require frequent refills, even when riding around in a slightly sprawled out city like Delhi. But as an all-round product, the new Sportster S does have its strengths.

The Sportster S makes a solid statement as a modern-day Harley. It has great performance, radical factory custom design, and all the modern electronics identified with any contemporary motorcycle.



Without a doubt, the Sportster S makes a solid statement as a modern-day Harley. It’s got superb performance, all the modern electronic safety kit, including an inertial measurement unit with lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control. But the lack of suspension travel, and the feet forward riding position robs the Sportster S of comfort and practicality. Limited fuel tank capacity, and ergonomics aren’t suitable to take the Sportster S out for a long-ish ride.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S may have polarising opinions, but it makes a solid statement as the future of Harley-Davidson. Performance-oriented, with top-spec components and radical design, the Sportster S has everything going for it, except ride quality and ergonomics.



As a motorcycle, the new Sportster S makes a solid case as a modern-day Harley-Davidson. The design may have polarising opinions, particularly from the ‘classic’ Harley faithful. Despite its negatives, it does make for an attractive proposition, if it’s a quintessential Harley-Davidson one is looking for, in a more modern, performance-oriented avatar. Priced from Rs. 16.51 lakh (Ex-showroom), the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S isn’t exactly affordable, or a practical, do-it-all motorcycle, but it does hold its own, as a modern, contemporary Harley-Davidson.