  • All-New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

All-New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The new Hyundai Verna rivals the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda city and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
authorBy carandbike Team
22-Mar-23 07:43 PM IST
All-New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Highlights
  • 2023 Hyundai Verna price starts at 10.90 lakh
  • The Volkswagen Virtus is the most expensive in this comparison
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes out to be the most affordable in this segment

The highly anticipated Hyundai Verna has finally been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.90 lakh and going up to Rs 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all-new Verna is available in two new engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and the new 1.5-litre turbo GDi motor. The new Hyundai Verna rivals the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and here is how it fares against the competition in terms of pricing.

Also Read: Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 10.90 Lakh

The Verna is offered in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

Hyundai VernaHonda City Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Rs 10.90 lakh - Rs 17.37 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh - Rs 15.97 lakh Rs 11.32 lakh - Rs 18.42 lakh  Rs 11.29 lakh - Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh - Rs 12.19 lakh 

The base variant of the Honda City is the most expensive model in this comparison being Rs 59,000 more expensive than the base trim of the Hyundai Verna. Although, the range-topping trim of the Volkswagen Virtus is the most expensive model and the top-spec Hyundai Verna undercuts it by Rs 1,05,000.

The Honda City e:HEV is the most expensive model in this  comparison

 

The Honda City gets a 1.5-litre In-line 4 Cylinder i-VTEC engine and the top-end model is priced at Rs. 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Comparatively, the top-of-the-line variant of the Hyundai Verna, priced at Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom) gets a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 7-Speed DCT gearbox namely the SX (O) Dual tone trim.

Volkswagen Virtus GT-plus price is up by Rs 1,05,000 from Hyundai's Verna SX(O)

 

At the same time, the top-spec variant of the Volkswagen Virtus gets a 1.5-litre TSI EVO ACT petrol with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The base variant Verna undercuts the entry trim of the Virtus by Rs 42,000. This Sedan is the second-most-expensive model in this list.

The Skoda Slavia is priced similarly to the Virtus but it offers a manual option with the 1.5 TSI

The Skoda Slavia gets a top-of-the-line variant with a 1.5-litre TSI Automatic, with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The base model of the Skoda Slavia's price is higher by Rs. 39,000 as compared to the all-new Verna.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz desperately needs an upgrade, as it is the oldest model and lacks features and specifications 

 

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic option. Although the Ciaz is the most affordable car in this segment, it is also the oldest model among the lot and has become quite dated in every sense. 

line