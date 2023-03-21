Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 10.90 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the new sixth-gen Verna in India with prices starting from Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new compact sedan goes on sale in a choice of four variants – EX, S SX and SX(O) – and unlike its predecessor, it’s now a petrol-only model. The new model also promises to be tech-laden with the carmaker having previously confirmed that the sedan will pack in Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System along with bits such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen and more.

Here is the complete list of prices for the new Verna.

Engine/Gearbox VARIANTS EX S SX SX(O) 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 11.95 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 14.66 lakh 1.5 Petrol iVT --- --- Rs 14.23 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh 1.5 Turbo MT --- --- Rs 14.83 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh 1.5 Turbo DCT --- --- Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh

Starting with the exterior, the new Verna will undoubtedly stand out. The new compact sedan follows Hyundai’s latest parametric design language with sharp cuts and creases along the bodywork and prominent flares around the rear haunches. The front fascia is characterised by a full-width LED lightbar sitting atop a wide grille with the headlamps positioned lower down. The rear too gets a full-width lightbar integrated into the tail-lamp design. The Verna will be offered with seven mono-tone and two-dual tone colours.

Inside, the cabin design too is all-new with the central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster housed within a singular free-standing panel atop the dashboard. Buyers get two choice of interior colour options based on the engine selected – a dual-tone beige and black combination or an all-black cabin with red highlights (turbo-petrol variants). Hyundai has not skimped out on features either with the 10.25-inch touchscreen offering in-built navigation, Amazon Alexa and Google Home support, BlueLink connected car tech (3-year subscription), 12 languages UI support and voice commands including in Hinglish. The Verna also packs in auto climate control, auto headlamps, wireless phone charging, leather upholstery, an electronic parking brake (turbo only), a sunroof, a powered driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats and more.

On the safety front, the Verna gets the addition of level 2 ADAS function. These include forward collision warning and avoidance (including cars, pedestrians, cycles, and junction turning) assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, lead vehicle departure alert and rear cross-traffic warning and avoidance assist. The Verna also offers six airbags as standard along with three-point seatbelts for all occupants. Other safety features include ESC, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, cornering lamps and tyre pressure monitoring.

Coming to the engines, the Verna can be had with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine or a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill. The 1.5 NA petrol develops 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of peak torque and is available with either a 6-speed manual or CVT (iVT) gearbox. Hyundai claims an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 18.60 kmpl for the manual and 19.60 kmpl for the CVT. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol meanwhile develops a stronger 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai says that the unit with the manual gearbox will return 20 kmpl with the DCT marginally upping this figure to 20.60 kmpl.

The new Verna goes up against the likes of the Honda City facelift, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.