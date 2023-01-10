Altigreen Launches New neEV Tez EV In India

Altigreen has launched a new variant of its electric three-wheeler (e-3W), the neEV, the neEV Tez. Developed in partnership with Exponent Energy, the new three-wheeler features a 8.2 kWh battery pack developed by Exponent that gives the Tez a claimed range of 98 km per charge (ARAI) and about 85 km of range in city driving. Prices for the EV starts at Rs 3.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Altigreen says that its EV is the fastest charging vehicle in the world with a claimed 0-100 per cent charge being completed in just 15 minutes when using Exponent’s EV charging network called e-pump. The e-3W is available with a 5 year or 1 lakh km warranty as standard backed by a 5 year or 1.56 lakh km battery warranty.

The Tez is the first model to be developed from Altigreen’s partnership with Exponent announced last year and features the use of the latter’s proprietary liquid-cooled battery pack.

Speaking on the launch, Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “neEV Tez will ensure maximum utilization of the vehicle owing to its long range and low charging time, thereby resulting in more trips on a single charge and high earnings opportunity.”

Altigreen and Exponent plan to deploy 2,000 of the new neEV Tez in Bengaluru in the first phase of commercialisation along with plans to install at least 100 Exponent charging stations across all 12 cities in which the brand currently operates.