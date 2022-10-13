Altigreen Opens New Retail Centre In Delhi

Bengaluru based electric three-wheeler maker, Altigreen has inaugurated a new retail experience centre in Delhi. In fact, this is the company's third retail dealership in India in a span of 15 days and the company opted to go with the Sai Shreeja Auto LLP to launch its first retail dealership in New Delhi. Sai Shreeja Group is associated with some of the prominent auto brands like M.G Motors, Hyundai & Ford. With the launch of this retail dealership, Altigreen is focussing on providing its consumers an enhanced experience with its EVs.

Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, "We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Delhi's march towards becoming the EV Capital of India, and for Delhi to become a cleaner, greener and pollution-free place. Sai Shreeja group has decades of experience in automobile retail which will be very helpful in establishing an EV reach across the state. The company has further plans to open dealerships in 40 cities including Lucknow, Cochin, Surat and Thane during 2022-23, while our state-of-the-art factory ensures we can keep up with the demand. Altigreen would continue to offer the best-suited EVs for Indian cargo and passenger mobility needs."

Altigreen's commercial electric 3W offering, the neEV recently achieved the feat of completing over 150 km intercity drive between Mysore Palace and Bangalore Palace, on a single charge in about six hours. Moreover, the company recently announced a partnership to launch the fastest charged 3-wheeler while offering over 100 chargers in Bengaluru.