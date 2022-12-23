Altigreen Partners With Gulf Oil India For Specialised EV Fluids

Gulf Oil India and electric three-wheeler manufacturer Altigreen have entered into an exclusive partnership for EV fluids. Under the partnership, Gulf Oil will supply the EV manufacturer with a customised range of brake and gear oils catered specifically to the electric three-wheeler cargo carriers manufactured by the company.

The strategic agreement was signed between Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil India, and Dr. Amitabh Saran, Co-founder & CEO, Altigreen in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said, “We are delighted to partner with Altigreen. This partnership highlights the commitment from both brands to help India achieve environmental targets partly through the progress on electrification of vehicles by the year 2030. With every OEM partnership, Gulf as a lubricant brand understands the changing demands of electric vehicles and develops products that will go a long way.”

Gulf Oil said that while opportunities in the EV market was limited it still sensed an opportunity given the growing uptake of EVs across various segments in the country. The global lubricants giant originally released a line of EV-specific fluids last year with the company entering partnerships with Switch Mobility and Piaggio in India earlier this year to supply both manufacturers with brand-specific EV fluids.

Speaking on the occasion Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen said, “Our partnership with Gulf for its extensive line of specially formulated high-end EV Fluids will provide our customers and end-users with advanced solutions that further improve the efficiency and driveability of EVs. These EV fluids will provide optimum levels of lubrication ensuring increased durability of e-axle components. We hope to have a long partnership with Gulf that will help accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India.”