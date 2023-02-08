  • Home
Williams Reveals Its Livery For The 2023 Formula 1 Season; Partners With Gulf-Oil For The Forthcoming Season.

The drivers for the 2023 season are Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.
By Sidharth Nambiar
07-Feb-23 09:56 PM IST
Williams has revealed its livery for the 2023 season. The team also has a new title sponsor for the year. Gulf-Oil has announced a multi-year partnership with the team during the launch event which will also extend to the driver academy and e-sport division of the team. Williams has a remarkable legacy in F1 with 9 constructor’s titles and 7 driver’s titles under its belt. Its success mostly came during the 80s and the 90s with drivers like Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Damon Hill.

The FW45 is painted in a matte blue shade which is a change in finish compared to last year’s car, that featured a glossy texture. The car also comes with aerodynamic and mechanical improvements over its predecessor like a raised floor and a modified front suspension setup. It also features what the company has termed as an evolution in its sidepod design. Their title sponsor for the season, Gulf Oil is one of the most iconic sponsors in the history of motorsport having held sponsorships with various teams across different racing series. Its most famous partnerships include Mclaren in F1 and Porsche in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Other major sponsors this season include Stephens, Michelob ULTRA and PureStream.

The drivers for the 2023 season are Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. Albon, previously a driver for Redbull, had his first year with the team in 2022 and showed brilliant potential with many point finishes to his name. Logan Sargeant will replace Nicolas Latifi for the forthcoming season in his F1 debut becoming the first American driver to be featured in the paddock in almost 8 years. He finished fourth last year and won the ‘Rookie of the year’ title in his Formula 2 debut with Carlin. Williams also has a new team principal this year, James Vowles who previously held a position at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team as chief strategist.

