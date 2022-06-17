  • Home
  • News
  • Ampere Electric Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Scooter From Ranipet Plant

Ampere Electric Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Scooter From Ranipet Plant

The Ranipet plant in Tamil Nadu was opened in November last year.
authorBy car&bike Team
17-Jun-22 01:48 PM IST
Ampere Electric Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Scooter From Ranipet Plant banner
Highlights
  • 50,000th scooter rolled out about 7 months after plant's opening
  • 70 per cent work force at Ranipet facility are women
  • Plant has an annual production capacity of about 1.2 lakh units

Ampere Electric, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, announced the roll-out of its 50,000th electric scooter from its new Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu. The Ranipet facility commenced operations late last year with the milestone unit rolling out of the plant about 7 months later. Ampere said that the milestone was reached owing to the “conscious shift of consumers towards sustainable and affordable electric mobility, growing product awareness, increased fuel prices and heightened cognisance about environmental issues”

Commenting on the milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility,  said, “Our EV megasite was developed with the intent of accelerating the ecologically-virtuous cycle that our planet deserves, and it is incredible that we have reached the 50,000 mark. Owing to the increased customer awareness, preference for green mobility and a host of incentives offered by different states, we have hit the inflection point for EVs to take off and are optimistic about mass EV adoption in the country.”

0s8q6d7o
Behl added that the company was also proud of the plant's workforce for their hard work and dedication towards reaching this milestone. The Ranipet facility has a predominantly female workforce – women account for over 70 per cent of the workers on site.
Greaves Electric Mobility's Ranipet plant was inaugurated in November last year. The 35-acre facility located in the industrial centre of Tamil Nadu was opened with the aim of becoming a production hub for both the domestic and export markets. The plant has an annual production capacity of 1.2 lakh units with plans to expand to 10 lakh units in the future.
Related Articles
Ampere Electric Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Scooter From Ranipet Plant
Ampere Electric Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Scooter From Ranipet Plant
3 months ago
Greaves Finance Announces Partnerships To Expand EV Finance Services
Greaves Finance Announces Partnerships To Expand EV Finance Services
8 months ago
Ampere Electric Inaugurates New Experience Centre In Ranipet
Ampere Electric Inaugurates New Experience Centre In Ranipet
9 months ago
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens EV Production Facility In Ranipet
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens EV Production Facility In Ranipet
10 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh