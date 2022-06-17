Ampere Electric Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Scooter From Ranipet Plant

Ampere Electric, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, announced the roll-out of its 50,000th electric scooter from its new Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu. The Ranipet facility commenced operations late last year with the milestone unit rolling out of the plant about 7 months later. Ampere said that the milestone was reached owing to the “conscious shift of consumers towards sustainable and affordable electric mobility, growing product awareness, increased fuel prices and heightened cognisance about environmental issues”

Commenting on the milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “Our EV megasite was developed with the intent of accelerating the ecologically-virtuous cycle that our planet deserves, and it is incredible that we have reached the 50,000 mark. Owing to the increased customer awareness, preference for green mobility and a host of incentives offered by different states, we have hit the inflection point for EVs to take off and are optimistic about mass EV adoption in the country.”