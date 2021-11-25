Greaves Electric Mobility Opens EV Production Facility In Ranipet

Greaves Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited and one of the leading players in the electric two-wheeler and electric three-wheeler segments, has inaugurated its largest EV production facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The 35-acre plant is located in the industrial centre of Tamil Nadu and will serve as an electric mobility hub for both domestic and export markets. The manufacturing facility is part of the Rs. 700 crore investment roadmap announced by the company to expand its growing share in the Indian electric vehicle market.

The EV production facility in Ranipet is the company's largest, spread over 35 acres, and will have an annual capacity of 1,20,000 units by the end of FY 2022

According to Greaves Electric Mobility, the company currently enjoys the fastest growing market share in the electric mobility segment. The Ranipet plant will have capacity to produce 1,20,000 units by the end of the fiscal year and gradually ramp up to 10,00,000 units in the near future. The company says the new facility will have 70 per cent women in the workforce.

Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO Greaves Cotton Limited said, "We are focused on building affordable, reliable and dependable electric two-wheelers for commuters across the country, which aligns with our purpose of decarbonising last-mile transportation for a better planet. This EV megasite will help us meet the rising needs of discerning customers and fleet purchasers in the last mile mobility market as we expand our capacities to produce a million EVs a year in future. This Plant will also allow us to nurture a highly skilled workforce and generate employment for the local community including women who form 70 per cent of our workforce."

Greaves Electric Mobility owns the Ampere Electric brand, and caters to both B2C and B2B domains, supporting the entire ecosystem with continual last-mile mobility of people, commodities, and services. Greaves Electric Mobility has a robust retail and after-sales network with 70000+ touchpoints, 12,000 associate mechanics and a dedicated on-call support team. In October 2021, the company reported sales of over 7,500 units.