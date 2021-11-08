Two-Wheeler Sales October 2021: Greaves Electric Sells Over 7,500 Units

Greaves Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited has announced that the company's sales increased to over 7,500 units in October 2021. According to Greaves Electric Mobility, which describes itself as one of the market leaders in the electric two-wheeler and electric three-wheeler segments, the month-on-month increase in sales demonstrates brand acceptability and demand. According to the company, there's been sizeable demand which is emerging from non-metro regions, and the sales contribution has been large from the high-speed segment.

Also Read: Greaves Electric Mobility Records Highest Sales In Q2 FY 2022

The Ampere Magnus EX has a top speed of 53 kmph, and ARAI certified range of 121 km

Also Read: Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooter Launched At Rs. 68,999

According to Greaves Electric Mobility, the recently launched Ampere Magnus EX has been receiving positive response from customers, and has been responsible for strong booking numbers and sales. The Magnus EX has a range of 121 km and is priced at Rs. 68,999 (Ex-showroom). The Magnus EX comes with city driving speed of upto 53 kmph, and the 1200 W motor delivers performance of 0 to 40 kmph in 10 seconds. The Magnus EX has two riding modes, Super Saver Eco Mode and Power Mode, which offers best of both worlds, long distance range, and performance, when needed.

Also Read: Greaves Electric Mobility Expands Footprint Across India

According to Greaves Electric Mobility, the company is experiencing uptick in dealership enquiries as well. The company has received over 5,000 enquiries for potential dealership opportunities from multiple towns and cities across the country. Greaves currently has an unmatched retail footprint with nearly 7000+ touchpoints, 12,000 mechanics on staff, and a dedicated on-call support team to meet the demands of EV consumers. Furthermore, Greaves Finance, the company's non-banking financing arm, is working to provide personal electric mobility options to every individual.