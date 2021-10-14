Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs. 68,999

Ampere Electric, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has expanded its popular Ampere Magnus range with the new Ampere Magnus EX. The large family electric scooter features a host of improved and innovative features, along with what the company claims is best-in-class comfort and functionally superior performance. The Ampere Magnus EX gets a range of 121 km on a single charge, as certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and is priced at Rs. 68,999 (Ex-showroom, Pune).

The Ampere Magnus EX has a top speed of 53 kmph, and ARAI certified range of 121 km

Commenting on the launch, Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, "Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday 2W commuters. Magnus EX with its long distance per charge enables users to do multiple trips and complete their work & life goals easily. Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort. In addition, now every smart Indian customer will get superior style, extra power & performance delivering extraordinary savings and smart ride every kilometer of the drive."

The innovative slanted cradle frame design offers decent underseat storage, and easy removal of battery

The Ampere Magnus EX comes with an innovative slanted cradle frame which offers large underseat storage space, and the frame's position also enables easy removal of the battery to take home and charge, even in high-rise buildings. According to the company, the Magnus EX has been designed after incorporating customer feedback, and will provide a practical combination for everyday users with efficient space management stacking a large battery and a convenient boot space. The Magnus EX comes with a detachable and lightweight lithium ion battery for easy charging in any 5 ampere socket at home, office, coffee shop, or any plug on the wall charge point.

The Magnus EX comes with city driving speed of upto 53 kmph, and the 1200 W motor delivers performance of 0 to 40 kmph in 10 seconds. The Magnus EX has two riding modes, Super Saver Eco Mode and Power Mode, which offers best of both worlds, long distance range, and performance, when needed. The Magnus EX gets a powerful LED headlight, large legroom space of 450 mm, and comes with three years' warranty covering major aggregates and assurance of aftercare. The Magnus EX also comes with keyless entry, vehicle finder, anti-theft alarm, easy to remove battery, aesthetically designed wide seat, and comes in three colours, Metallic Red, Graphite Black and Galactic Grey.