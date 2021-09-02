Two-Wheeler Sales August 2021: Ampere Electric Records Best-Ever Retail Sales

Ampere Electric, the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited has set a sales benchmark in August 2021, with overall sales volumes of close to 5,000 units. According to a statement released by Greaves Cotton, the electric mobility business also has seen a remarkable increase in channel leads. The company says it is now planning to bring in various initiatives to enhance the customer experience and to establish touchpoints to enable accessibility to customers. Greaves has expanded its ecosystem with electric two-wheelers from Ampere, e-rickshaws from Ele and e-auto from MLR, two companies which Ampere acquired over the past two years.

Also Read: Ampere Electric Achieves 1 Lakh EV Sales Milestone In India

Ampere Electric has set up an experience centre in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

Commenting on the performance Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, "We are focused to provide a wide range of facilities to improve customer experience and bring more value to their lives. August 2021 has been an exceptional month for the company and we are striving to perform consistently to ensure profitable growth and increased mindshare in last mile electric vehicles segment."

Also Read: Ampere Electric Acquires Stake In Electric Three-Wheeler Maker MLR Auto

Ampere Electric is rapidly expanding its dealership footprint across India

To address the growing demand for electric vehicles, Ampere Electric has announced a new state of the art mega electric vehicle factory in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district and is expected to be operational soon, which will boost the brand's manufacturing capacity. Ampere Electric is one of the fastest growing brands in India, with a presence in both B2C and B2B segments.

Since 2018, Ampere Electric has been a Greaves Cotton group company, and is leading the diversified engineering company's foray into last mile electric mobility. Ampere Electric has strengthened its leadership position in electric three-wheelers segment with the acquisition of Bestway Agencies in 2020, and MLR Auto in 2021.