Ampere Primus, Zeal EX E-Scooters Launched In India

Having showcased the Ampere Primus electric scooter at the 2023 Auto Expo, Greaves Electric Mobility has now launched its high-speed scooter in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the Primus offers a range of over 100 km on a full charge and is the company’s new flagship electric scooter. Also launched the entry-level Zeal EX priced from Rs 69,900 up to Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom) depending on the state. The electric scooter is also offered with additional benefits of up to Rs 6,000 till March 31, 2023.

Starting with the Primus the electric scooter is powered by a 4kW electric motor sending power to the rear wheel via a belt-drive system. The motor is paired with a 3 kWh LFP battery pack that can be charged from 0-100 per cent in about 5 hours. Ampere says that the Primus has a top speed of 77 kmph with a sprint to 40 kmph done in under 5 seconds. The e-scooter comes with 4 ride modes – Eco, City, Power and Reverse with Eco offering hr best range and power the best performance.

In terms of features, the scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster that also displays turn-by-turn navigation and call and notification alerts via a Bluetooth-paired smartphone and proprietary app.

Coming to the Zeal EX, the e-scooter offers a range of up to 120 km and is targeted at young riders mainly for use within the city. The scooter comes with a 2.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 1.8 kW electric motor giving it a top speed of 55 kmph. The battery pack can be charged to full in about 5 hours with the provided charger.