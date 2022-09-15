Apollo Tyres Launches Tramplr Range Of Enduro & Dual Sport Motorcycle Tyres, Prices Start At Rs. 4,500

Apollo Tyres has launched its new range of Tramplr range of enduro and dual-sport tyres for premium motorcycles. The Apollo Tramplr series is divided into to two patterns - XR and ST. The Tramplr XR is the off-road biased tyre and is designed for motorcycles in the 250-500 cc range. It's priced between Rs. 6,500 and Rs. 12,000 for a set. Meanwhile, the Apollo Tramplr ST series are street-oriented tyres and targeted at motorcycles between 150-250 cc. These are priced from Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 6,000 for a set.

Apollo says the premium motorcycle segment comprising sport-tourers, adventure tourers, cruisers and street sport bikes contributes about 20 per cent to the motorcycle market in India. The Tremplr range has been designed and developed in India at Apollo's Global R&D Centre in Chennai with production taking place at the company's facility in Vadodara. Gujarat.

Speaking at the launch event. Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd. said "The changing consumption pattern of Indian consumers, along with the increase in enthusiastic segment of riders, who seek adventure, has led us to giving them new shoes to do more with their current set of motorcycles. From being focused on steel radial technology products for great sports performance, we are now pushing the envelope to go for dual sports and adventure touring segment."

The Tramplr XR will be available in a variety of sizes that will be available for motorcycles right from the Yamaha FZ25, Royal Enfield range, Honda CB200X, KTM bikes, BMW Motorrad, Bajaj Dominar and more. The tyre gets distinctive elements like the compass sign imprinted on the tread, as well as some adventurous locations of Ladakh, imprinted on the sidewall. The tyres are built using zero degree steel radial technology for higher structural resistance, while they also come with stone ejectors, tyre wear indicator, and open cross grooves for remove water and prevent aquaplaning. The Apollo Tramplr XR tyres also come with large block patterns and extra-long shoulders for better grip.

The Apollo Tramplr ST is more road-biased and offers better grip levels on tarmac. Like the XR, the Tramplr ST also comes with a street imprint on the treads along with graffiti on the sidewall. The ST tyres also come with a different tread pattern and unique sipes for better wet grip in city conditions. The all-weather tyre also offers plenty of grip in light muddy terrain with big central blocks and a wide footprint. The tyre also comes with stone ejectors, W-shaped grooves to push out water and a tyre wear indicator. Apollo also says the tyres offer low rolling noise. The new Tramplr ST can be fitted on bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache range, Yamaha FZS and MT15.