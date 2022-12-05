While often overlooked, tyres play an important part in making your everyday life safer. Proper tyre management and identifying when to replace tyres play a crucial part in this. Tyres are designed to expel moisture through the groves to help maintain optimal contact with the road, as tyres wear these groves tend to become shallower thus reducing their efficiency and increasing the chance of wheel slip over rough or wet surfaces. There are a number of ways to tell when it’s the right time to change tyres:

Tread depth: All tyres come with a form of tread depth indicator; a small rubber bridge housed within the tread. When new this bridge sits within the tread but gets pushed towards the surface as the tyres wear. When it reaches the surface, it is generally the right time to swap out tyres with a new set.

Unequal wear: While unequal tyre wear can be a result of something mechanical, it is best to have the tyres replaced as even with any issue rectified it will continue to wear unequally.

Cracked sidewalls: The sidewall is a crucial part of the tyre structure and with constant use and abuse on pothole riddled use can show signs of wear. Cracks developing on the side walls are on such sign and its best the tyres are replaced soon as the cracks could lead to tyre failure.

Frequent Punctures: If your car or motorcycle tyres are becoming prone to frequent punctures it would be a good time to invest in a new set. As tyres age, the rubber hardens which affects tyre durability thus making them prone to puncture more easily.

