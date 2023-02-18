Apollo Tyres Launches Vredestein Pinza All Terrain Tyre In India

Apollo Tyres Ltd has launched the Vredestein Pinza All Terrain range of tyres in India. These tyres have been designed for the premium SUV segment and are claimed to offer good grip in all kinds of weather. The company says that they have been developed after studying the habits and preferences of SUV owners/drivers. It was confirmed in a statement that even though these tyres will be a global product, they will be manufactured in India at Apollo Tyres’ Vadodara and Andhra Pradesh facilities.

Some key attributes of the tyres include:

‘Silent Groove’ and multi—pitch technology means quieter operation than competing all-terrain tyres.

Stone ejectors and 3-ply triplex casing for enhanced durability and protection against external damage.

Jagged edge shoulder design delivers rugged aesthetics and full capability in mud, sand and snow.

5th generation polymer blend provides outstanding wet weather stability with full depth Interlocking sipes.

Wider tread pattern, increased tread stiffness and four herringbone grooves for water evacuation.

Commenting on its launch in India, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “The introduction of Pinza AT demonstrates our unwavering commitment to meeting the drivers’ needs and ensuring that they have carefully thought-out and expertly engineered solutions, no matter what they drive or where they drive it. These tyres have been refined for on-road civility but built rugged for off-road capability, and will appeal to the off-roading enthusiast with premium SUVs or with a premium mindset.”

With the Vredestein Pinza AT tyres, the company is looking at brands like Jeep, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Toyota and Volvo as its target customers. The company says that the aim here is to provide good stability and quieter drives across all terrains. It also claims that the tyres have been tested extensively in different climates and weather conditions across multiple continents.