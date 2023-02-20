2023 Volkswagen ID.3 To Make Global Debut On March 1

Late last year, Volkswagen had shared design sketches of the updated ID.3 as it started to build towards a global debut in 2023. The carmaker has now confirmed that the updated 2023 ID.3 will make its global debut on March 1 and get a revised name – ID.3 Pro. The teaser suggests that there will be four variants of the ID.3 for global markets – ID.3 Pro Life, ID.3 Pro Business, ID.3 Pro Style and ID.3 Pro Max.

The teaser video provides a glimpse at the electric hatchback’s tail-light design. A first glance reveals little has changed in terms of the design of the light cluster though there seems to be a new X patterned detailing hidden within the lighting element. The unit also feature dynamic turn indicators.

While Volkswagen is calling the 2023 ID.3 a second-gen model, previously shared design sketches of the car suggest that the model is likely to only be a mid-lifecycle facelift. The sketches showcase minor tweaks to the exterior. The cabin meanwhile is set to get a new 12-inch touchscreen – up from 10-inches – though the sketches show an overall design that is identical to the current model on sale in global markets.

VW says that the 2023 ID.3 will run the firm’s latest software supporting offering improved system performance and supporting over the air updates. The ID.3 will also come with tech such as an intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner, Travel Assist with Swarm Data and Park Assist Plus with a memory function.

Volkswagen has not revealed if there will be any changes to the all-electric drivetrain though it says that the styling tweaks could affect the vehicle’s claimed range by up to 2 per cent.