Apollo Tyres Inaugurates New Advanced Tyre Testing Facility In Chennai

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday inaugurated a new Advanced Tyre Testing Facility at its Global Research and Development Centre outside Chennai. The new facility, the company says, will enable it to hasten the research and development process for tyres for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Daniele Lorenzetti, CTO, Apollo Tyres said, “We strongly focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of product development and this new facility will further augment our testing capabilities for future vehicle models. We will be able to fine tune the performance of our products by simulating closely the rear-world conditions using this facility.”

The company said that the new facility houses a new custom-designed Flat-Trac machine as well as an Anechoic chamber. The Flat-Trac machine will allow the company to test the dynamic behaviour in a simulated environment with the machine testing and recording various parameters of the tyres performance. The company says that the new machine is capable of replicating manoeuvres such as high slip angles seen during emergency manoeuvres, high torque ramp-up and even varying degrees of lean (a measure of testing two-wheeler tyres).

he Flat-Trac machine will allow the company to test the dynamic behaviour in a simulated environment.

The Anechoic chamber meanwhile will be used to test the NVH properties of the company’s tyre ranges over varying simulated terrains allowing for its fine tuning.

The Anechoic chamber will be used to test the NVH properties of the company’s tyre ranges.

Apollo Tyres says that the main beneficiaries of the new technology will be models developed for high-end passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and premium motorcycles.

The company also said that the inauguration of the new testing centre was in line with the brand’s mid-term goals of deploying greater use of technology in the research and development process. The company has also set targets to improve sustainability in the use of raw materials in its tyre development and manufacturing processes.