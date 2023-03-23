Baidu's Smart Car Business To Test Autonomous Vehicles In Shanghai

  • Home
Apollo currently operates driverless robotaxi services in specially designated areas of Wuhan, Chongqing and Beijing.
23-Mar-23 01:04 PM IST
Apollo, Chinese tech giant Baidu's smart car business, has received approval to be among the first companies to test fully autonomous vehicles in Shanghai, China's largest city, it said on Wednesday.

The business currently operates driverless robotaxi services in specially designated areas of Wuhan, Chongqing and Beijing.

 

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by David Goodman)

