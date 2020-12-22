New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 

Apple's technology would reduce the cost and also exponentially increase the range of the vehicle.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Apple Car will likely be launched by 2024 expand View Photos
The Apple Car will likely be launched by 2024

Highlights

  • Apple has reportedly developed breakthrough monocell batteries
  • This technology could make batteries cheaper and offer longer range
  • It has also developed core tech like LiDARs which is used on the iPhone
Tech News

Apple is said to be changing its strategy for Project Titan yet again. Project Titan is the haloed Apple Car project which originally set out to build a unique autonomous electric car, but then the scope of the project was paired back to a self-driving car system. Now, Reuters reports that Apple is back on track for developing its own branded car which could arrive in 2024 with a breakthrough battery technology which has been described as “next level”. 

This news comes just days after reports emerged that Project Titan had changed hands internally at Apple. Longtime Apple veteran Bob Mansfield who had been running the Skunkworks units after being brought out of retirement had now retired for good. The reigns of the Apple Car was handed over to John Giannandrea, its Senior Vice President for Machine Learning and AI strategy. Giannandrea has been in charge of Apple's AI technology across its verticals ever since arriving from Google where he headed Google Search and AI at the search giant. 

s59joum8

Apple has been pursuing a smart car since 2014

Tim Cook in the past has called the self-driving car project as the “mother of all AI” projects and hence project titan being inherited by Giannandrea makes a lot of sense. Day to day operations of Project Titan is run by Doug Fields who used to report to Mansfield and has thousands of people working on the autonomous vehicle. Field had worked at Apple before leaving for Tesla when he returned in 2018.

Originally, Apple wanted to make a car on its own when the project kicked off in 2014, but when Mansfield was roped in to lead the unit in 2016, he paired back the ambition to an autonomous car system that would plug into third party vehicles. 

Newsbeep

Now, Reuters is reporting core to Apple's strategy is a unique battery technology that could radically reduce the cost of batteries. Batteries are considered to be one of the biggest costs in electric vehicles. Apple's technology would reduce the cost and also exponentially increase the range of the vehicle. 

However, Apple could again pair back on its ambition as even for Apple, reaching mass-scale for a vehicle is a massive supply chain challenge. Apple is known for its supply chain management thanks to its CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams who radically overhauled the company's operations in the late 90s and set the tone for the entire consumer electronics industry. Apple's global scale and footprint also allow it to do things that most other companies can't afford. But then again it took Elon Musk 17 years to make Tesla a self-sustaining profitable business. 

“If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it's probably Apple. But at the same time, it's not a cellphone,” said a person who worked on Project Titan to Reuters. 

u7rkp098

Apple's AI Boss also now heads its self-driving project

Apple will likely leverage one of its ODM partners to manufacture the car — just the way it relies on Foxconn to make iPhones. In the case it decides not to make the car, it will go back to deploying an autonomous system which will be integrated with cars from a traditional automaker. The pandemic could push back production of this car to beyond 2025. 

Apple has worked out many elements of this system. It has developed its own LiDAR technology which allows for 360-degree spatial awareness. The LiDAR sensors will be scanning different distances and these could be based on the same technology that Apple has started to roll out in 2020 with the iPad Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro models. 

As for the battery technology, Reuters specifies, it will be a monocle design that bulks individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials. This design enables the more active material to be packed inside the battery, giving the car a longer range theoretically. Apple is also looking at lithium iron phosphate which is also less likely to overheat as the lithium-ion batteries. 

”It's next level. Like the first time you saw the iPhone,” said one person whom Reuters cites in its report. 

Apple has previously tapped Magna international for manufacturing the car but the talks didn't come to any conclusive fruition. Magna instead helped Sony unveil its smart car last year at CES. Apple's challenge could be simply one of volume — which even for a company like Apple would be a daunting and financially taxing task. 

“In order to have a viable assembly plant, you need 100,000 vehicles annually, with more volume to come,” said the Reuters report. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities