Aprilia Unveils Limited Edition Speed White Livery for RSV4 Factory, Tuono V4 Factory Bikes

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has recently announced a new limited edition colour scheme for their RSV4 Factory superbike and Tuono V4 Factory hyper naked models. The new livery, dubbed "Speed White", was unveiled by Aprilia Racing MotoGP riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales during the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas, showcasing its supersport soul.



Livery inspired from the Aprilia RS-GP prototype from the 2023 MotoGP season.

The Speed White colour scheme features a dominant white colour that enhances the aerodynamic lines and design of the bike, with built-in winglets. It also comes with red wheel rims and an Aprilia inscription on the side. Additionally, sport graphics are inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP prototype from the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.



The RSV4 Factory superbike and the Tuono V4 Factory hypernaked are both top-of-the-line bikes in terms of technology, performance, and design. Powered by a 1078cc, V4 engine, these bikes produce an impressive 214 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Equipped with kit such as ride-by-wire throttle, adjustable engine mapping, traction control, adjustable suspension and Brembo brakes.



Livery only available till end-2023

The new Speed White livery will be available globally only for a limited period - From May through to December 2023.