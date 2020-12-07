New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 

Interestingly, its top model has a 100 kWh battery which can give up to 1600 kilometres of range which is just nuts.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The car doesn't need charging as it has solar panels expand View Photos
The car doesn't need charging as it has solar panels

Highlights

  • It can theoretically provide a range of 1600 kilometres
  • It has three wheels and can seat two people and a pet
  • It uses solar panels for charging
Tech News

Does anyone remember Aptera? Yes, the three-wheeled electric car maker that shuttered its doors in 2011. Now, it is back with a new solar electric car which it claims doesn't need to be charged. Interestingly, its top model has a 100 kWh battery which can give up to 1600 kilometres of range which is just nuts. 

“With Aptera's Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off and anywhere you want to go, you just go,” Aptera co-founder Chris Anthony said in a press release. “Never Charge is built into every Aptera and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions.”

omjh5lmo

It looks like a car from the future

Again, Aptera purses its three-wheeled concept but with a layout for two persons and a pet. The car has a solar roof array on the roof that can give a further 72.4 kilometres of range per day. This is combined with solar energy which is a delivered via panels when the car is parked which allows its theoretical 1600 kilometre range, at least for its top of the line model. 

The car, however, doesn't run on solar power while it is being driven. There are some very unique characteristics at play -- for instance, a drag coefficient of just 0.13 which is lower than even the Tesla Model 3 which is 0.23. It is a front-wheel-drive which can do roughly do 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and three-wheel-drive model can achieve the same in 3.5 seconds. 

Newsbeep
lqd2gfio

The car can seat 2 and one pet

It has opened preorders for the Paradigm and Paradigm Plus model with a refundable deposit of $100 and the price range of the vehicles will be between $25,900 and $46,00. Delivers are expected in 2021. 

0 Comments

Aptera shut in 2011 when it was unable to secure $159 million in loans to produce the Aptera 2e. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 
Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
2021 Ducati Monster: Highlights
2021 Ducati Monster: Highlights
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities